Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat amid a series of threats targeting film personalities in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police is investigating the matter to establish who is behind it.

New threat to Saif Ali Khan

According to police sources, the threat was allegedly issued by Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. However, investigators are yet to establish whether Akhtar was actually involved.

A police officer said that actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received threats earlier. In connection with those cases, the police arrested Vaibhav Mishra, a 30-year-old Bengaluru resident and IIT graduate.

The investigation reportedly revealed that Mishra was not associated with any gang. Instead, he had allegedly been using artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats.

The police are now examining whether the threat received by Saif Ali Khan was genuinely issued by Zeeshan Akhtar or whether someone else is using a similar method to target actors and trouble investigating agencies. The probe is currently underway.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa apartment also received bomb threat last week

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is investigating a bomb threat email that has raised fresh security concerns across the city. The email reportedly mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, prompting officials to verify the claims and trace its sender.

Following the threat, police teams have begun examining the information shared in the email. Security checks are also being carried out at the locations mentioned. According to the information available so far, no suspicious objects have been recovered. The investigation is underway to establish the credibility of the threat.

This is another such alert received by the Mumbai Police Control Room. Further details are awaited as officials continue to look into the matter.

The latest development comes after Mumbai Police received a similar threat email last week. Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, was specifically mentioned in the message, which also named other locations in Mumbai. The threat prompted the police to alert the concerned security agencies and step up checks.

Officials are now trying to identify the sender and determine whether the threat was credible. However, the police have not shared further details about the email so far.

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