Fred Again set for India debut in 2026: Check tour dates, venue details for British music producer's concert

New Delhi:

British music producer and DJ Fred again.. is all set to make his long-awaited India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026. The acclaimed artist will perform in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of his first-ever live tour in the country.

Sharing the announcement, he captioned the post, "India IN It's happening Finallyyyyy All live shows Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Haven't had this many messages from a place since we first toured Australia! We are beyond excited to come."

Fred Again.. India Tour 2026: Dates and venues

As per the given details, Fred again.. India tour will kick off on December 5 at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR. He will then travel to Mumbai for a performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 9 before concluding the tour at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on December 13. Take a look below:

(Image Source : IG/ @FREDAGAINAGAINAGAINAGAINAGAIN )Fred Again announced his India tour 2026.

The announcement has generated significant excitement among Indian music fans, who have flooded the comments section with excited reactions. Several celebrities, including singer-rapper Hanumankind and model-actress Bani J, have reacted to the post. Hanumankind commented, "Ayyy see you soon my brudda." Whereas Bani J wrote, "YESSSSSSSS."

Notably, this tour marks his first live shows since Italy in September 2025 and his only live tour this year.

Fred Again.. India Tour 2026: How to book tickets?

Those who are interested in attending Fred Again's India concert in 2026 can book their tickets through the ticketing platform BookMyShow. As per the detailed schedule announced by the organisers, registration for the Artist Pre-Sale opens on June 23 at 3:00 PM and will remain active until June 29 at 6:00 PM, during which interested users must register to be eligible.

The Artist Pre-Sale window will open from June 30 at 12:00 PM to July 1 at 12:00 PM. Moreover, RuPay credit card holders will get early access through a dedicated pre-sale starting July 1 at 2:00 PM and ending on July 3 at 2:00 PM. After this, the general sale tickets for the Fred Again India concert 2026 will be available to the general public from July 3 at 4:00 PM onwards.

Also Read: The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: What are the exact dates and cities?