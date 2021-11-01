Monday, November 01, 2021
     
Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner-up Anjana Shajan killed in car crash

About Ansi Kabeer's car crash, the police stated, "On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot."

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2021 10:48 IST
In a tragic accident, a former Miss Kerala and runner-up were killed after their car overturned near here while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, said police on Monday. The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, winner of Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year's runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others.

While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious.

"On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot," police said.

