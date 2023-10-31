For those who think 'Ronaldo ignored Salman', Watch THIS video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Salman exchanging words with Ronaldo

Salman Khan had recently gone to Saudi Arabia to attend a boxing match. Several photos from the match went viral in no time as Salman was seen sitting next to Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. A video went viral on Monday where Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was seen walking past by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, based on which it was said that Ronaldo ignored Salman Khan. Social media users even started a fan war on X (formerly known as Twitter), thinking that the footballer did not respect the superstars of their country.

Since yesterday, social media has been filled with these pictures and videos and Salman Khan has even been trolled. It was said that he does not have global appeal and that's why Ronaldo didn't even recognize him. Some even pointed out that despite sitting together they did not talk. But now a video from the same event has burst all the bubbles. In the new video, both the celebrities are seen engrossed in a conversation. In the video, Salman is saying something, on which Ronaldo is seen laughing. His partner Georgina is also sitting next to them.

This has cleared up the confusion that no one ignored anyone in that event. Ronaldo is a legend in his field and Salman of his field. Even if Ronaldo had not met Salman, Salman's stature would never become a little smaller. But this photo has given great peace to Salman's fans. Because since yesterday they were watching Salman being trolled.

For the unversed, this event was organized in Riyadh by Turki Al-Sheikh, the minister in Saudi, He is also the Chairman of 'General Authority and Entertainment', the entertainment department of the Saudi Arabian Government. He had invited celebrities from all over the world to participate in this event. Salman Khan was invited from India. Apart from Salman, world-famous rapper Eminem, and former boxer Mike Tyson were present at that event. Many celebrities including Olympic medalist boxer Tony Jeffries, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, MMA and professional boxing Conor McGregor, popular rapper Kanye West, and The Undertaker were also present at the event.

