Food, love & romance: 6 Hotel K-dramas that are worth to re-watch

From romantic rendezvous to meeting places for highly confidential assignments and bitter battles of succession to well-calculated takeovers. Hotels have often played a key role in budding romances and affairs in several dramas.

Here are all the passionate love affairs, which arise amid the shroud of mystery and deceit:

1. Hotel King:

Love and revenge make for a heady combination, and “Hotel King” gives you enough drama throughout its 32 episodes. Lee Da Hae and Lee Dong Wook’s scorching chemistry is a far cry from their cutesy romance in My Girl. And Lee Dong Wook as the detached and brooding hero in his perfectly tailored suit has a swag to his character that is irresistible.

2. Lie To Me

“Lie to Me” is a light breezy rom-com. Though it uses a familiar trope, the drama has a certain freshness to it. The love story is sweet, and Kang Ji Hwan and Yoon Eun Hye are in sync as they spar and grow in their romance.

3. Encounter

“Encounter” is a beautiful show that needs to be savored. Song Hye Kyo is lovely as the reticent Soo Hyun, giving a nuanced performance, and Park Bo Gum as the supportive and charismatic Jin Hyuk will win your heart with the subtlety of his performance. The palpable chemistry between Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum is enchanting, and the drama also has a lilting soundtrack that echoes the many emotions of its lead couple.

4. Queen of the Game:

Queen of the Game” is an underrated drama, and though it feeds on the classic trope of revenge, love, and retribution, it does not disappoint. Joo Jin Mo as the dangerously charming Lee Shin Jeon is a heartbreaker. And Eun Seol, who is far from being a pitiful woman, is beautifully depicted by Lee Bo Young. The drama also has a beautiful background score, so if you are in the mood for a dramatic love story, this one’s for you.

5. Smile Again:

“Smile Again” is a long show, spanning over 160 episodes. It packs in everything from love, revenge, emotional entanglements, and family drama. Being one of his earlier shows, Ji Chang Wook is absolutely endearing and gives insight into his acting prowess. He plays Dong Hae effortlessly, bringing forth his character’s resilience and strength with ease.

6. My Secret Hotel:

“My Secret Hotel” blends in romance and a murder mystery wherever everyone is a suspect. Though the storyline meanders a bit, Namgoong Min holds the fort as the charming second lead, whom you kind of root.

