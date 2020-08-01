Five reasons why the comedy-drama thriller Lootcase is a must watch!

Image Source : KUNAL KEMMU/ INSTAGRAM Know why Lootcase is a must watch!

The multi-starrer Lootcase is a rib-tickling entertainer which revolves around the story of a common man whose life changes overnight when he finds a red suitcase and what follows is a roller coaster of unexpected twists and turns. The comedy flick features critically acclaimed actors Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles and has been directed by Rajesh krishnan. The movie is gaining accolades from the fans, audiences, and critics alike. Released on 31st July, 2020, Lootcase with its titular cast, well-executed screenplay, and above all, quirky dialogues is guaranteed to give you an impeccable comic relief. While there are a plethora of reasons why you shouldn’t miss this comedy-drama thriller, we have listed the top 5 reasons that are enough to get you to drop whatever you’re doing and pick your favorite spot in your home to watch the hilarious comedy flick for an action-packed weekend!

1. A terrific ensemble cast

Lootcase breathes brilliance with an ensemble cast of critically acclaimed actors like Kunal Khemu, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz. The entire cast has beautifully captured the essence of their characters and lived them throughout the movie. The perfect comedy timing paired with hilarious dialogues makes its cast shine.

2. The Storyline

Lootcase delivers the story of every typical Indian middle-class household who is struggling to keep at it. The protagonist Nandan Kumar (Kunal Khemu) is a worker at a newspaper printing press, lives in a chawl with his whiny wife, Lata (Rasika Dugal), and son. But, when they accidentally find a red suitcase full of cash outside a public toilet, their lives turn upside down and they find themselves stuck in a not so typical situation. The entire story revolves around the Loot and roller coaster of twists and turns that follow it.

3. Brilliant performances

The entire star cast leaves no stone unturned to make this comedy flick par excellent. Kunal Khemu and Rasika Duggal lead the show with their awe-struck performances as Nandan and Lata. Vijay Raaz as his performance of an anti-hero paired with splendid dialogues leaves you rolling on the floor laughing.

4. A barrel of laughs

With brilliant screenplay and dialogues, you are guaranteed to have a barrel of laughs watching Lootcase. In this rib-tickling tale, Aam Aadmi played by Kunal Khemu delivers some hilarious punchlines. Gajraj Rao deserves all the praise and acclamation for his comic timing in the movie. Ranvir Shorey also holds a strong character in the movie who provides us some good moments of laughter and is even funny when he is ruthless.

5. Twists and Turns

No Bollywood masala blockbuster is complete without unexpected twists and turns. A roller coaster of emotions, drama, comedy, action, and suspense, ‘Lootcase’ is no different. To sum it up, we can say that it is a saga of a Loot which brings an exhilarating ride for its audience.

