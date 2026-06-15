'First Arjit Singh then you': Is Pritam quitting music? Birthday post leaves fan confused

New Delhi:

Renowned music composer Pritam recently turned 55 years old on June 14. On this occasion, he posted two pictures of himself in black and white, coupled with an appreciative note. There was, however, a snippet from his post which made everyone speculate about his retirement from mainstream music.

What did Pritam write?

Posting his pictures in black and white, Pritam thanked his fans for their well-wishes and indicated a change in priorities. 'Thank you for all the wishes. Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed. Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always….'

Fans express concern

Within no time, Pritam’s post gave rise to speculations in the community with quite a few people considering it as a hint toward either retiring or going on a break from his music work.

“After Arijit, now you… leaving mainstream Bollywood music. It would be a loss for them, but it would surely be a blessing for us true lovers of music,” stated one user. In another comment, another fan asked, “Are you retiring, Pritam da? Don’t go.” “Going to retire??” was yet another reaction by fans who felt worried about Pritam’s absence in film music.

This reaction is due to the growing trend among artists to take up projects that do not involve commercial Bollywood music.

Nothing is official as of yet

Pritam has yet to make an official announcement regarding his decision to retire. The artist continues to be one of the most renowned composers in Bollywood for his ability to produce chartbusters. He is famed for creating hit songs such as Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Subhanallah, Kesariya and Shayad.

Recently, Arijit Singh caused a stir among the movie and music industry, as well as his fans, with his decision to retire from playback singing.

Pritam's work front

His recent work includes the soundtracks of Metro... In Dino, Sikandar and War 2, all of which generated significant buzz among music lovers. Before that, he composed for films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Chandu Champion and Merry Christmas, delivering a mix of soulful melodies, romantic tracks and chartbusters.

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