The Patna Cyber Police have registered an FIR against YouTuber and stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari for allegedly making obscene and derogatory remarks about women from Bihar during a comedy performance. The action follows widespread criticism on social media over his comments on the traditional application of sindoor by married women during Chhath Puja.

FIR against comedian for hurting religious sentiments

The controversy also prompted Santosh Ojha, president of the BJP Delhi Pradesh Purvanchal Morcha, to approach the Delhi Police. He submitted a complaint to Central District DCP Rohit Rajveer Singh at Daryaganj police station, seeking legal action against the comedian. Morcha in-charge Vipin Bihari Singh and co-in-charge Brajesh Rai were also present.

According to police, complaints and information received through social media highlighted the use of abusive language against women from Bihar, allegedly intended to undermine their dignity. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Patna Cyber Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The FIR, numbered 1550/26, was registered on November 24, 2026, under Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police said such remarks could potentially disturb social harmony, create law-and-order problems and hurt the sentiments of a large section of society. The comments and other related facts are being examined, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.

What did Yash Maheshwari say in his comedy video?

The controversy erupted after Maheshwari uploaded a video of his stand-up performance on his YouTube channel on November 21. According to the video's description, the performance was recorded during a show in the Delhi-NCR region.

During one segment, Maheshwari made obscene comparisons while referring to the traditional practice followed by married women in Bihar during Chhath Puja. The ritual involves applying sindoor in a long line extending from the nose towards the forehead. He made jokes about the associated religious and cultural belief that the tradition symbolises prayers for a husband's long life.

Some members of the audience could be heard laughing during the performance. However, after a short clip of the segment went viral, it triggered widespread criticism. Several people described the remarks as vulgar and disrespectful towards women and Bihar's cultural traditions.

BJP leader seeks FIR, strict action against comedian

Reacting to the video, Santosh Ojha strongly condemned the alleged remarks and said that freedom of expression should not be used as a reason to insult religious beliefs, social dignity and cultural traditions.

In his complaint to DCP Rohit Rajveer Singh, Ojha said Chhath Mahaparv was not merely a religious festival but a symbol of the soul, faith, culture and pride of Bihar and the entire Purvanchal region. He demanded an impartial investigation into the video and the objectionable comments, registration of an FIR against Maheshwari, preservation of digital evidence and strict legal action if the comedian was found guilty.

Ojha also said that women observe difficult fasts during Chhath Mahaparv for their family's prosperity, the long lives of their children and their well-being. He alleged that making an obscene remark about sindoor, a symbol of marital status, during such a sacred festival hurt the sentiments of crores of women.

He further said that the issue was not limited to one community or region, but concerned Indian culture and the dignity of women. According to him, some people target religious traditions, deities and women's dignity on social media to gain popularity and views. Ojha maintained that the respect of the mothers and sisters of Purvanchal was a question of social and cultural identity, rather than a political issue.

Yash Maheshwari issues apology

Amid mounting criticism and demands for legal action, Maheshwari uploaded an apology video on his YouTube channel. In the video, he acknowledged that he should not have made such remarks about Bihar's cultural traditions. He said he had no intention of hurting religious sentiments, offending people observing festivals or causing distress to anyone.

Admitting his mistake, the comedian apologised and assured viewers that he would exercise greater caution while creating content in the future to ensure that such an incident was not repeated.

Meanwhile, the Patna Cyber Police said the investigation into the matter was continuing. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

(With additional inputs from IANS)

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