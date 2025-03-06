Mickey 17, Highway to Fashion, films releasing in theatres this Friday Where, from Hollywood to South, several new releases will test their fate at the box office this week, there are several past movies lined up for a re-release tomorrow.

This Friday, theatres will be filled with new and well as old films. Where, from Hollywood to South, several new releases will test their fate at the box office this week, there are several past movies lined up for a re-release tomorrow. So, let's have a look at films hitting theatres on Match 7.

Mickey 17

Mickey, played by Robert Pattinson, is a disposable crew member who is dispatched on a risky expedition to colonize an ice planet. The twist? Mickey is recreated with the majority of his memories still there each time he passes away. However, turmoil ensues when one version refuses to go away. This promises to be far more than your average science fiction, thanks to Bong's trademark dark humor and social critique. The remaining cast, which includes Michael Monroe, Steven Yeun, and Mark Ruffalo, is equally packed and gives an already intriguing idea even more weight. Expect an exciting, thought-provoking movie unlike any other in the genre, directed by Bong Joon-ho.

The Monkey

The film, which was directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), is an adaptation of Stephen King's eerie 1980 short tale and features his trademark dread with a dash of humor. The cast, which includes Christian Convery, Tatiana Maslany, and Theo James, makes this one worth seeing for fans of the genre. Expect heart-pounding intensity and blood-soaked thrills from the same people who produced Saw, The Nun, and The Conjuring.

Kingston

The first sea-based fantasy-horror adventure in India, Kingston, stars GV Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, and Sabumon Abdusamad. In addition, GV Prakash has now acted in 25 films. Kamal Prakash is the director of this terrifying blend of mystery, action, and horror that sets the foundation for an epic trilogy and brings GVP and Divya back together for the first time following the success of Bachelor (2021).

Re-releases This Week

Lootera (2013)

Lootera is one of the most delicate and painful love stories. A story of love, treachery, and desire between an archaeologist (Ranveer Singh) and a landlord's daughter (Sonakshi Sinha) is told in this movie, which was inspired by O. Henry's The Last Leaf. Lootera leaves a lasting impression thanks to its breathtaking images, heartfelt music by Amit Trivedi, and delicate directing by Vikramaditya Motwane. Don't pass up this opportunity to see it on the big screen and feel its enchantment the way it was intended to be.

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Movies and experiences are two different things; Kumbalangi Nights is the latter. The tale of four brothers navigating life in Kerala's backwaters is both touching and stirring. With standout performances from Anna Ben, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, and Fahadh Faasil, as well as a narrative that questions conventional notions of family and masculinity, the picture just becomes better with time. This is your chance to see it on the big screen the way it deserves to be viewed if you missed it in theaters in 2019.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

In Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, a charming love story takes a surprising turn. In this film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, two strangers who were brought together through an arranged marriage are dealt a curveball by fate. This type of film, which combines romance and drama with social critique, captivates you from start to finish. Rereading a tale of love, heartache, and second chances is made possible by the rerelease.

Road, Movie (2009)

Road, Movie is a film that is worthy of being viewed on a large screen since it is a journey, an adventure, and a love letter to cinema. It has breathtaking sights, a moving soundtrack, and a narrative that encapsulates the enchantment of movies. The film, which was directed by Dev Benegal, follows Vishnu (Abhay Deol) as he travels across the desert in an old truck that has been converted into a traveling theater and meets interesting strangers. This is the ideal moment to join the journey if you haven't already.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

Real strength isn't measured in words or battles, it's often found in the quiet acts of love and support. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is a heartwarming Telugu film about family, relationships, and women's role in holding everything together. With beautiful performances by Anjali and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this film reminds us that strength isn't just about standing alone—it's also about lifting others up. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu was also one of the earliest blockbuster multi-starrers, bringing together Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh.

Women's Day Special releases



Fashion (2008)

Fashion exposes the fact that success is not always simple. Priyanka Chopra portrays a girl from a small village who becomes a fashion industry star only to discover that fame comes at a cost. Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse's outstanding performances highlight Madhur Bhandarkar's vision. Fashion delves deeply into self-worth, identity, and ambition.

Highway (2014)

In Highway, a kidnapping becomes a quest for self-awareness. As Veera, a woman who finds liberation in the most improbable place, far from the world she is aware of, Alia Bhatt gives one of her most poignant performances in her sophomore movie. The film's charm is enhanced by AR Rahman's moving soundtrack, Imtiaz Ali's narration, and stunning graphics.

Queen (2014)

Left at the altar, Rani doesn't wallow; she packs her bags and takes her honeymoon solo. Queen is a film that celebrates resilience, making you laugh, cry, and cheer as Rani (Kangana Ranaut) finds her strength most unexpectedly. Going from heartbreak to self-love.

