Filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies at 77; know about his wife Aruna Irani and family

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77 after suffering a massive heart attack. His demise was confirmed by filmmaker and friend Ashoke Pandit to PTI. Kuku Kohli was cremated in Mumbai on August 26. His final rites were held at the Oshiwara crematorium, where his wife and veteran actress Aruna Irani was seen bidding an emotional farewell to him. Several members of the film fraternity also attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Kuku Kohli, known for films such as Phool Aur Kaante, Kohram and Suhaag, was married twice. He is survived by his second wife, Aruna Irani, and two daughters from his first marriage.

Who is Aruna Irani?

For the unversed, Aruna Irani is one of the most recognised faces of Hindi cinema. With a career spanning several decades, she has worked across films and television and has appeared in several memorable supporting roles.

Aruna and Kuku Kohli were married after he separated from his first wife. The couple largely kept their personal life away from the limelight. Despite being part of the same industry, they maintained a relatively private relationship.

At Kuku's funeral, Aruna Irani was seen visibly emotional as she bid farewell to her husband.

Aruna Irani is best known for her roles in TV shows and films like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Dil To Pagal Hai, Caravan, Beta and others.

Kuku Kohli's first marriage and daughters

Before marrying Aruna Irani, Kuku Kohli was married to Nita Kohli. The couple had two daughters together, Pooja Kohli and Karishma Kohli. Unlike their parents, Kuku’s daughters have largely stayed away from the public eye and have maintained a low profile.

More about Kuku Kohli

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli was known primarily for his work behind the camera. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which starred Ajay Devgn and Madhoo in key roles. The film also marked Ajay Devgn's debut as a leading actor. It went on to become a box office success.

Over the years, he went on to direct several films and worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. His famous films include Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, and Woh Tera Naam Tha.

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Kuku Kohli cremated in Mumbai; Wife Aruna Irani bids farewell, Vicky-Katrina and others pay tribute