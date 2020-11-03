Filming for Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' begins

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TAAPSEE Taapsee Pannu

Producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP on Tuesday announced that actor Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film "Rashmi Rocket" has started shooting. Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete. "Karwaan" helmer Akarsh Khurana is directing the movie.

The announcement was made by RSVP on its official Twitter handle. "We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! 'Rashmi Rocket', filming begins today," the tweet read. The movie's shoot was previously set to commence earlier this year but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's "Mirzapur" season two, will feature alongside Pannu in the film. "It's time to flag off. Very excited for this one," Painyuli tweeted as he shared RSVP's post. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. Composer Amit Trivedi, known for films such as "Dev D", "Lootera", "Queen" and "Kedarnath", will be providing the music.

"Rashmi Rocket", produced by Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, is set to release next year. PTI JUR RB RB

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage