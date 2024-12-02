Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila's clear domination! See full winners list here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM See full winners list of Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 here

2024 may be coming to an end but the award seasons have just started. The first one of them all was the IFFA Awards 2024 which took place in Dubai last month. Now the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 were also held on December 1, on Sunday. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Diljit Dosanjh, several actors were felicitated for their work in OTT projects. However, some may have not been able to attend the award function but the acknowledgement is big in itself. While 'Amar Singh Chamkila' was selected for the Best Film in this award show, Diljit Dosanjh was selected as the Best Actor Web Original for the same film. Along with this, Kareena Kapoor won the Best Actor award for 'Jaane Jaan' in the female category of web original film.

See Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full winners list here

OTT Series Category Winners

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Director: Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Debut Director: Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men

Best Actor (Male) in a comedy role: Rajkummar Rao (Guns N Roses)

Best Actor (Male) drama role: Gagan Dev Riyar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Actor (Female) in a comedy role: Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Actor (Female) in a drama role: Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Supporting Actor (Male) in a comedy role: Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor (Male) in a drama role: R Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) in a comedy role: Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) in a drama role: Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)

Best Original Story: Biswapati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)

Best Comedy (Series/Special): Mamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original Series: The Hunt for Veerappan

Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora (Guns N Roses)

OTT Film Category Winners

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Film Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Vamika Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Dialogue: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Original Screenplay: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematographer: Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design: Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (The Archies)

Best Editing: Aarti Bajaj (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Background Music: AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Story: Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Music Album: AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Debut Director: Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut Male: Vedang Raina

Critics Category Winners

Best Series: Guns and Roses

Best Director: Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama KK Menon (Bombay Meri Jaan)

Best Actress, Series (Female): Drama Huma Qureshi (Maharani Season 3)

Best Film: Jaane Jaan

Best Actor (Male): Film Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Actress (Female): Ananya Panday

Special Honor: Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

From Kareena Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao, several prominent Bollywood personalities attended this awards night.

