Filmfare Awards 2024: Animal actor Tripti Dimrii's fun BTS moments from rehearsal goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILMFARE Filmfare Awards 2024: Watch Tripti Dimrii's fun BTS moments here

Tripti Dimrii who won praises for her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will also be seen performing in the 69th Filmfare Awards. The big event will go on floors in a few hours. Viewers can watch the Filmfare Awards 2024 tv telecast on Zee TV, on 18th Feb, 9 PM onwards. The Filmfare Awards that generally take place in Mumbai each year are being held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar this year. Aparshakti Khurrana will host the event along with ace director Karan Johar.

Several celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among several others will also be performing a the big event. Tripti Dimrii will also mark her Filmfare dance debut today. The actor was seen prepping for her performance and the official social media pages of Filmfare have shared fun BTS moments from Tripti's dance rehearsals.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, the much-awaited nomination list for the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards was announced lately. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is leading the nomination list with 19 nods. Shah Rukh Khan, who had one of the best years of his career in 2023, bagged two nominations under the Best Actor category.

Filmfare Technical Awards 2024

Moreover, last night the winners of Filmfare Technical Awards 2024 were also announced. Ganesh Acharya won the Best Choreography Award for his work on the song 'What Jhumka' from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail won the Filmfare Award for Best Editing. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was chosen as the winner of Best Special Effects (Visual) and Best Action. The Filmfare Award for Best Background Score was bagged by Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Both, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur received the award for Best Sound Design. The Filmfare Award for Best Production Design was won by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur. The Filmfare Award for Best Costume Design was also won by Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur. Avinash Arun Dhaware bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography for Shefali Shah and Jaideep Alhawat starrer Three Of Us at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2024: Varun Dhawan grooves with Karishma Kapoor on Tan Tanna Tan | WATCH