Film body seeks probe after Rajesh Sharma falls critically ill following insect bite on Prabhas' Fauji set

New Delhi:

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after his health worsened following a suspected insect bite during the shoot of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauji at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The actor is said to be in critical condition and is currently under close medical observation.

Following reports of the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The organisation has also urged the Telangana government to examine whether proper safety and medical protocols were in place on the film's set.

Film body orders government probe on Rajesh Sharma's health

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appealed to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a high-level probe into the incident. The association questioned the circumstances surrounding Sharma's medical emergency. It asked, "The incident raises several critical questions. If Mr. Rajesh Sharma's condition became so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent?"

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority," the post read.

"If any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible. No individual or production house, irrespective of the scale or budget of the film, should be exempt from accountability," it added.

The association also urged the makers of the film to take responsibility for Sharma's treatment. "AICWA further demands that the producer and production house bear the complete cost of Mr. Rajesh Sharma's medical treatment and ensure that he receives the best possible medical care until his full recovery," the statement said.

What happened to Rajesh Sharma during Prabhas' film shoot?

According to reports, Sharma was bitten by an insect while filming Fauji in Hyderabad. Unaware of the seriousness of the bite, he later travelled to Kolkata for another shoot. His health reportedly deteriorated soon after, following which he was admitted to a private hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the Critical Care Unit.

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