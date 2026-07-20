FIFA World Cup 2026 final sees Mohanlal, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and other stars in attendance | See list

New Delhi:

Spain are the new FIFA World Cup 2026 champions. At the final held in the New York New Jersey Stadium, Spanish team managed to defeat the defending champion of Argentina by a score of 1-0 and become World Cup champions for the second time in their history. The match-winning goal was scored in the 106th minute of extra time by Ferran Torres; neither team could manage to put the ball into the net during the regular time of the match.

The match attracted many celebrities and personalities of the film, music and sports industries. They gathered at the stadium to cheer for their favorite teams and be a part of the biggest event of the year.

Mohanlal attends FIFA World Cup

The veteran actor was spotted in the stands as Spain edged past Argentina in extra time. While the final attracted several international stars, Mohanlal's appearance stood out for Indian fans, making him one of the few Indian film personalities to attend football's biggest night.

Tom Cruise delivers an inspiring speech

Hollywood star Tom Cruise added to the grandeur of the evening by delivering a speech on the pitch before kick-off. He said, 'More than 30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans, crossed borders, and traversed diverse cultures. And together, they showed us that this sport belongs to the whole world. We witnessed magnificent football in this tournament, which spanned three nations and reached every corner of the globe. We saw moments of joy, moments of hope, moments we will never forget. Today, only two teams remain: Spain and Argentina.'

The actor further said, 'But these stories belong to all of us, to every nation, every player, every fan, every volunteer, and every dream that made it to the pitch. So, as we come together for this final showdown, let us celebrate the tournament that united the world. Let us celebrate one another. This is football. This is unity. This is greatness.'

Hollywood and music stars fill the stands

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet also attended the final and played a ceremonial role by bringing out the match ball before kick-off. He was later seen watching the match alongside his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The Odyssey star Matt Damon was spotted in the stands with his wife, Luciana Barroso, while music power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z were also among the high-profile guests. Rihanna attended the final with A$AP Rocky, and the pair were seen enjoying the match from the VIP section.

British singer Ed Sheeran was also present, with videos of him at the stadium quickly making the rounds on social media. Singer Dua Lipa attended the final alongside British actor Callum Turner.

Other well-known faces at the stadium included David and Victoria Beckham, NFL legend Tom Brady, basketball stars Draymond Green and James Harden, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

Spain lift their second World Cup title

Neither Spain nor Argentina managed to break the deadlock during the first 90 minutes. The goal eventually arrived for Spain in the 106th minute of extra time through Ferran Torres to secure a memorable 1-0 win for Spain against the reigning champions.

As expected, this FIFA World Cup 2026 ended on a high with an unforgettable final, a historic first ever half time show and stars from around the world attending the match.

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