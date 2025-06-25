Fatima Sana Shaikh's hilarious reaction to link-up rumours with Gustaakh Ishq co-star Vijay Varma Vijay Verma broke up with Tamannaah Bhatia a while ago. Recently, rumours of Fatima Sana Shaikh dating her Gustaakh Ishq co-star were doing the rounds. The actor has broken her silence on the same. Read further to know what she said.

New Delhi:

Fatima Sana Shaikh is on a roll these days. The actress is gearing up for back-to-back releases. Her OTT film with R Madhavan, Aap Jaisa Koi, will be released in the first week of July, while in the same month, her theatrical release Metro... In Dino will also hit cinemas. However, apart from film, her personal life is also grabbing attention. Recently, rumours did the rounds that she is dating her Gustaakh Ishq co-star Vijay Varma. For the unversed, the Mirzapur actor broke up with Tamannaah Bhatia and it seemed like he had found love again. However, Fatima has squashed the rounds with a hilarious answer.

What did Fatima say?

Fatima finally put an end to link-up rumours when she said that she is single at the trailer presentation for her movie Aap Jaisa Koi, which also stars R Madhavan. 'The one where two people respect each other, listen to each other's thoughts and opinions,' Fatima said, while opening up about a relationship based on equality. 'Equal compromises will need to be made by both parties. In a partnership, you strive for the relationship without sacrificing who you are. That, in my opinion, is the path to a fruitful partnership,' Fatima said on Wednesday.

The actor also concluded by saying, 'Acche ladke hai hi nai yaar. Filmon mein acche hote hai, reality mein kahin bhi nahi hai.'

About Gustaakh Ishq

Let us tell you that Vijay and Fatima are set to work together in 'Gustaakh Ishq'. Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi are in the lead roles. Gustaakh Ishq is the third film produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Production, which he founded in September 2023.

About Vijay Varma's relationship

Earlier, Vijay Varma was in a relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. They worked in the Netflix series Lust Stories 2. After months of speculation, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship in an interview with Film Companion in June 2023. Later, the two reportedly separated in March this year. Despite the breakup, a source revealed that they are on good terms with each other.

