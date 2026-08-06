Farah Khan throws Lock Upp 2 success party after grand finale; Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among guests

New Delhi:

The journey of Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2 came to an end with its grand finale on August 5, 2026. Shreya Kalra defeated Shivangi Joshi to emerge as the winner of the reality show. The season was undoubtedly a success, sparking conversations among fans and across social media.

Following the grand finale, Farah Khan hosted a success party to celebrate the show's successful run. Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan shared a BTS video from the success party.

Farah Khan throws Lock Upp 2 success party after grand finale

Several familiar faces from the entertainment industry, including Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh and Maheep Kapoor, were seen in the video. Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, "Epic success party for an epic season!! #Lockupp (sic)." Take a look below:

The video also captured several contestants celebrating Lock Upp 2 success with their loved ones. Dheeraj Dhoopar attended the party with his wife, Vinny Arora, while Maheep Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri Jain, Varun Yadav, Ssunita Ahuja, Apoorva Mukhija, Pamela Serena, Shreya Kalra and her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal were also seen enjoying the celebrations.

However, social media users pointed out that some of the contestants, including Shilpa Shinde, Sufi Motiwala, Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary, were missing from the video. Internet users took to the comments section to ask why the four contestants were not part of the celebration.

One comment read, "Where’s @shilpa_shinde_official ma’am?? (sic)." Another read, "Trp king @yogeshrawat04 is missing with his trp queen @akankshachoudhary_official (sic)." One Instagram user also wrote, "Where are the main characters (sic)."

Who won Lock Upp Season 2?

Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Netflix's Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. She took home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. For the unversed, the top five contestants of Lock Upp 2 were Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat.

The August 5 episode of Lock Upp 2 also featured a media round, where the finalists faced questions from journalists and celebrities before competing in a series of three tasks that ultimately decided the winner of the show. Ram Kapoor was the first finalist to be eliminated after the opening physical task, followed by Shilpa Shinde, who exited the competition after the Bluff Master round. In the final face-off, Shreya Kalra defeated Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat to lift the winner's trophy.

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Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi to win Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa; takes home Rs 1 crore