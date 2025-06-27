Farah Khan shares Portugal vacation pic with daughter Diva, netizens praise their beautiful bond Filmmaker Farah Khan shared an adorable picture with her daughter Diva on her official Instagram handle on Friday. Social media users praised the mother-daughter bond in the comment section.

New Delhi:

Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her family moments and work-life updates on her Instagram profile. Recently, she shared a picture with her daughter Diva from her Portugal vacation. Taking to the Instagram handle, Farah shared a candid photo with Diva where she can be seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

In the picture, Farah can be seen in a yellow shirt and sunglasses, while her daughter looks cute in a blue dress. Both were twinned with matching red bags. The caption of the post reads, "Sooo grateful… to my daughter Diva for letting me post this pic my favourite hand to hold pic credit: czar kunder #lisbontravel."

Check the post below:

Fans and her followers reacted to the post and filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. Many shared the strong bond between the mother and daughter. One user wrote, "This picture is everything! The love and bonding between you two is heartwarming. Daughters are a blessing! She's blossomed into a stunning and charming young girl. Wishing her a lifetime of happiness, success, and radiant smiles. As a mother, you're her rock, and I can feel the love. Sending you and your lovely daughter all my love, Farah mam!"

Another user commented, "A bond that words can’t define… Just heart to heart, smile to smile. Blessed beyond measure to walk through life with you by my side" The post has garnered over 1 lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

For those who don't know, Farah has now become a famous YouTuber as well and regularly shares entertaining vlogs, giving fans a sneak peek of her life. The 'Om Shanti Om' director, Farah, married Shirish Kunder in 2004. She became the mother of triplets through IVF in 2008.

