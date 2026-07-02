Farah Khan reacts to Academy membership invitation, joins global list of Oscar voters

New Delhi:

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has added another milestone to her illustrious career. The Lock Upp Season 2 host has received an invitation to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisation behind the Oscars.

Farah Khan receives Academy membership invitation

Farah shared the news with her followers on social media, expressing her excitement over the honour. She said she was 'thriller and excited' to have received the invitation to join one of the world's most prestigious film bodies.

Once she accepts the invitation, Farah will become a voting member of the Academy and will be eligible to cast her vote for future Oscar nominations and winners.

Academy invites 529 film professionals this year

Every year, the Academy invites distinguished artists and film professionals from across the world to join its membership. This year, invitations have been extended to 529 individuals representing a wide range of disciplines within the global film industry.

Farah is among several Indian names to feature on this year's list. Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, best known for films such as Maqbool, Omkara and Haider, has also been invited to become a member.

Several Indian film personalities make the list

Veteran editors A Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia have also received invitations. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Deepa has worked on films including Dil Chahta Hai, Saathiya, Taare Zameen Par, Rock On!!, My Name Is Khan, Kai Po Che and RRR.

The list also features costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar and documentary filmmaker Shalini Kantayya. Other invitees connected to the Indian film industry include Avneet Kaur in the Animation category, Rajesh Ramachandran in Production and Technology, and Becky Graham and Jay Mehta in Visual Effects.

Upon accepting their invitations, they will join the Academy's global membership of more than 11,000 film professionals and become eligible to vote in the Oscar awards process.

On the work front

While the director is entertaining audiences with her YouTube videos, she is also making enough buzz over her hosting on the Netflix reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa - Season 2. The director-choreographer is co-hosting the show along with actor, director and producer Riteish Deshmukh and 15 contestants have so far entered the show.

This includes, Sunita Ahuja, Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Riyaz Ali, Shreshta Iyer, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Akansha Chaudhary, Harshad Chopra, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming on Netflix, where new episodes will air from Saturday to Wednesday every week at 8 PM.

Also Read: Did Shreya Kalra's revelation about Akanksha Chamola cost her another lifeline in Lock Upp Season 2?