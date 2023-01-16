Faraaz trailer OUT: Hansal Mehta takes back to the horrific terror attack on Dhaka cafe | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEHTAHANSAL Poster of Farhaaz featuring Zahaan Kapoor

Faraaz trailer OUT: Hansal Mehta's hostage drama, set in Bangladesh, marks the debut of Zahaan Kapoor, the grandson of Shashi Kapoor and son of Kunaal Kapoor. The film is based on the events of the real-life terror attack that took place at a Dhaka cafe in 2016. The ace director took to his Twitter handle to release the trailer of the movie.

While sharing the trailer he wrote, "Standing tall against bigotry. Presenting the trailer of #Faraaz. Proudly releasing on February 3". The film is described as “the story of a braveheart who chose humanity over himself”. Zahaan plays the titular character with Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal also appearing in a pivotal role. 'Faraaz' will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI Hansal Mehta shared, “To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka -- the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe -- I've tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it.”

The movie opened at the BFI London Film Festival last year and gained a stunning response with sold-out shows. The world premiere of the film starring debutant Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal took place at the prestigious Curzon Cinema in Soho in the British capital. Apart from Kapoor and Rawal, the film also features Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Pallak Lalwani, Sachin Lalwani and Reshham Sahaani in key roles. Produced by Anubhav Sinha, Faraaz is set to hit the theatres on February 3.

