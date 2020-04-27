Image Source : TWITTER Fans can't stop praising Prabhas as Baahubali 2 clocks three years, #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 trends on Twitter

Prabhas started his career in 2002 and has never halted ever since! The actor has with every passing year given one of the most promising performances and characters we can all relate to. Marking Bahubali : The Conclusion's three year anniversary, the huge fanbase of Prabhas has already started trending #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 on Twitter and the appreciation that is pouring in is immense.

Fans are being extremely excited as Bahubali : The Conclusion is one of the most celebrated projects of the actor marks its three years and social media is all abuzz where the fans have already started the trend of #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2. The trend has started a day ahead of its anniversary and truly can't keep calm. Prabhas' army always ensures to deliver their love in whatever way possible for the actor.

The film solved the most asked question of "Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara?". The climax was extremely breath taking and it was indeed a treat to the eyes. The actor dedicated a couple of years of his life to the project and it has indeed been one of his best works.

All Time Biggest Blockbuster of Indian cinema. Outcome of a Director vision and Actor Sheer Dedication risking 5 valuable years in the peak stage of career.#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/NqdmVu14nc — ُ (@VikramEns) April 27, 2020

Baahubali is not just a film, it is the pride of all Indians.



Amarendra Baahubali is not just a character, he is the epitome of our culture, traditions & sensibilities



And one who made it possible, #Prabhas is not just an actor hi is a legend #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/gvvYnlqOjX — Ramesh Roy (@RameshR28026418) April 27, 2020

This film also did tremendously well even at the box office and Prabhas was phenomenal. The speech delivery, physique, body language was so perfect that no one except Prabhas could have aced the role. Baahubali chose Prabhas and it’s indeed amazing. Bahubali was one of the biggest films of all time and more so, for its grandeur and Prabhas’ stardom.

The film that changed Indian cinema forever...#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/saK9AgpcdL — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFiIms) April 27, 2020

Prabhas on the work front will be seen in Prabhs's 20th along with a PAN-World release with a Nag Ashwin directorial.

