Famous photographer and Malayalam actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat passes away due to heart attack at 53 Famous photographer and Malayalam actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat passed away at the age of 53 due to a heart attack on Friday, May 23, 2025. The team of his YouTube platform, Pixel Viilage, shared this news on his Instagram handle.

Famous photographer and Malayalam actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025. He was 53 years old. For the unversed, Radhakrishnan started his photography career in 2000 and made his mark in the industry within a short period. He also worked with several South Indian celebrities and many big brands. In 2017, he founded Pixel Viilage, a popular YouTube platform in order to help students learn and experience lessons on various creative topics of photography, design and marketing.

Malayalam cinema artists are saddened by the death of Radhakrishnan Chakyat. According to reports, photographer Radhakrishnan Chakyat has died due to a heart attack. The Pixel Viilage team has also shared the news of his demise through the official Instagram handle of Radhakrishnan Chakyat.

The team wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mentor, friend and inspiration. Radhakrishnan Chakyat. A guiding light in our photography journey, he is not only taught us how to see the world through lens but also how to capture its soul. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his presence. May we continue to honor his memory by carrying forward the light he so generously shared with us all. Rest in peace, Radha sir. You will be dearly missed. TEAM PIXEL VILLAGE."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Radhakrishnan Chakyat's Instagram story

Several celebrities who were associated with the film industry are paying tribute to him. They are remembering Radhakrishnan's contribution. South actor Dulquer Salmaan has also expressed grief over the death of Radhakrishnan Chakyat through social media. He wrote, "Our time and conversations together will forever stay with me."

For those who don't know, Radhakrishnan Chakyat featured in Dulquer Salmaan's romantic thriller film 'Charlie', where he played the character of David in this film, for which he was praised by the audience.