EXO’s D.O to star in an upcoming sci-fi thriller The Moon

EXO’s D.O. Boldly Takes His First Step On “The Moon” In Upcoming Sci-Fi Film” series. “The Moon” will tell the story of an astronaut left alone in space and another man on Earth who is desperately trying to save him. D.O. plays astronaut Hwang Sun Woo, a molecular physics major and former Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) soldier who joins Korea’s first manned spacecraft as the youngest member. But when an unexpected solar wind strikes the spacecraft and kills Hwang Sun Woo’s companions, he gets stranded in space over 384,000 kilometers away from Earth.

The newly released stills capture Hwang Sun Woo taking his first step on the moon and entering the unknown space where a grand sense of both awe and loneliness reside as he conducts an exploration mission.

Regarding his role, D.O. shared, “The filming set was magnificent to the point you could mistakenly think that you were on the moon. The moon was realistically portrayed, so there was no difficulty in immersing in the acting.”

Sol Kyung Gu, who plays former space center director Jae Guk and the man on Earth who embarks on a rescue mission to save Sun Woo when he gets stranded on the moon, remarked, “If you watch on the big screen, you will indirectly be experiencing space, running on the surface of the moon, flying, and swimming inside the spacecraft.” The Moon will premiere in theatres on August 2.

Meanwhile, D.O. along with Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Ki Bang will be joining together for a new variety show by Na PD. The channel tvN has not yet revealed the concept or other details of the new variety show.

After rumors of the new variety show hit headlines, tvN officially confirmed reports the 4 celebrities would be starring alongside each other in Na Young Suk’s upcoming show. PD Na Young Suk is known for creating hit shows like Three Meals a Day, Journey to the West, and Earth Arcade.

