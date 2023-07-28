EXO’s Suho transforms into mystery man in upcoming drama Behind Your Touch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXO Suho in Behind Your Touch

JTBC’s upcoming drama Behind Your Touch has shared a sneak peek of EXO Suho in character!

Behind Your Touch is a new comedy mystery drama set in Mujin, a small rural village free of crime. Han Ji Min will star as Bong Ye Boon, a busybody veterinarian who somehow winds up with the supernatural ability to see the pasts of other people and animals. At the same time, Lee Min Ki will play Moon Jang Yeol, an ambitious detective who needs her abilities to return to the criminal investigation team in Seoul.

This will mark Suho’s first drama after five years. Suho will be playing Kim Sun Woo, a friendly outsider with the face and personality of an angel. After suddenly arriving in the village of Mujin, one day for mysterious reasons, Kim Sun Woo steals Bong Ye Boon’s heart with his loveable smile and warm disposition. Newly released still by the makers makes it easy to see why Bong Ye Boon can’t help but fall for Kim Sun Woo. Whether smiling brightly at Bong Ye Boon outside the convenience store where he works part-time or tenderly bestowing affection on a cat, Kim Sun Woo is the definition of lovable.

However, another photo captures Kim Sun Woo gazing wistfully off into the distance, his signature smile nowhere to be found. It remains to be seen what secrets this mysterious outsider might be hiding and what brings him to the tiny village of Mujin.

Behind Your Touch will premiere on August 12, taking over the time slot currently occupied by JTBCs King the Land.

Meanwhile, the globally renowned K-Pop band EXO has set a record by topping the global music charts with their second pre-release song Hear Me Out from their 7th regular album. The new song released recently released the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in 37 regions around the world.

Moreover, the song not only claimed the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart but also conquered the digital sales charts on China’s QQ Music and Kugou Music, thereby reaffirming EXO’s undying popularity.

Hear Me Out is a notable song featuring lyrics that deliver an unadorned and honest heart to a partner before starting to love, along with sweet vocals. The music video released alongside the track is also drawing attention, allowing viewers to fully appreciate the members' chill and natural charm.

