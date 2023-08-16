EXO’s Chen to hold his wedding ceremony in October, agency SM Entertainment confirms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXO’s Chen to hold his wedding ceremony after three years.

After three years of marriage, EXO’s Chen is set to hold his wedding ceremony with his wife in October this year. This has been confirmed by his label SM Entertainment in response to reports about the upcoming event. His agency said, “Chen is going to hold a wedding ceremony, which has been delayed due to circumstances in October.

The EXO member confirmed his marriage in January 2020 and welcomed their first child in April of the same year. His wife then gave birth to their second child in January 2022 while he was fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Chen aka Kim Jong-dae is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is predominantly known for his role as the main vocalist of EXO., its subgroup EXO-M, and its subunit EXO-CBX. Apart from his group’s activities, Chen has also recorded songs for various television dramas, most notably Best Luck for the series It’s Okay, That’s Love, and Everytime for Descendants of the Sun.

Chen is currently gearing up for his first Japanese solo album Polaris on August 17 and for his solo release Japanese tour starting on August 19.

On June 1, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin ended their contracts with SM Entertainment on the grounds of overdue payment and unreasonable deals. The three members announced that both parties had resolved their differences over the contract dispute and the members decided to stay with the agency later on.

