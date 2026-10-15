Exclusive: Zeeshan Ayyub recalls profound acting advice from late Nana Patekar on Sankalp sets

New Delhi:

Zeeshan Ayyub has fond memories of working with late Nana Patekar in Sankalp, the series that marked the veteran actor's last project before he passed away on October 8. Recalling their time together, Zeeshan spoke exclusively to India TV about the special bond they shared, the acting advice Nana gave him and the affection he continued to show even after their shoot ended.

For Zeeshan, the association went beyond working together on a project. Nana would often guide him on his performances, share his observations about acting and encourage him to trust his natural expressions. The veteran actor's words and sense of humour have stayed with Zeeshan long after their time on the sets of Sankalp.

Excerpts from the interview:

Zeeshan Ayyub recalls fond memories with Nana Patekar

"There are so many things. There was so much love from his side. We actually shared a very special bond," Zeeshan told us, recalling his time with Nana Patekar.

He also remembered Nana's affectionate words about him in another interview. "In some other interview, he [Nana Patekar] had also said 'Ye beta hain mera. He should get more work'," Zeeshan said.

The two spent nearly three weeks working together and continued to remain in touch after the shoot. Zeeshan said their conversations never came to an abrupt end, and Nana would occasionally message him.

"We were together for almost for 20-22 days, and we kept in touch. It was never like ki baat bandh ho gayi. He took my phone number, beech mein unka kabhi message aa jaata tha," he said.

Nana Patekar's acting advice to Zeeshan Ayyub

Zeeshan said some of his most valuable lessons came from the conversations he had with Nana about acting. The veteran actor would offer practical tips on what to focus on and how to approach a performance. According to the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor, Nana played an important role in helping him improve as an actor.

"And the kind of things we were talking about...acting and the kind of tips he gave me, as in, focus on this or that. He was the one who helped me in my performances," he recalled.

Nana was particularly appreciative of Zeeshan's expressive eyes. He would often tell the actor that he did not need to do too much with his face to convey an emotion. Zeeshan also remembered how Nana would use humour to make his point.

"He always used to say that my eyes are very expressive and would tell me that don't do anything at all," he said. Recalling Nana's playful side, Zeeshan added, "He had that sense of humour. He would say 'Shakley banane ki tujhe zaroorat nahi hai. Hamein banani padti hain'."

Nana would also remind him that his eyes could communicate what he was thinking and feeling without the need for exaggerated expressions. "Then he would say things like, 'My eyes speak what I am thinking and how I am feeling'," Zeeshan said.

One particular piece of advice from Nana left a lasting impression on him. Zeeshan recalled the veteran actor's observation about the power of a performer's eyes and the emotions they can convey on screen.

"'Log geeli aankhein dekhne nahi aate. Log aate hain ek sookhi aankh ko geela hotey dekhna'," he recalled.

Reflecting on the meaning behind those words, Zeeshan said, "Isn't that beautiful? It suddenly opens up a whole new world."

Zeeshan Ayyub says he will always remember Nana Patekar

Their conversations were not limited to their own performances. Nana would also recommend actors for Zeeshan to observe and learn from, encouraging him to keep looking at the craft from different perspectives.

"We used to talk a lot. He would tell me about the kind of actors I should observe," Zeeshan said.

Beyond the acting lessons, it was Nana's warmth and the way he treated people that made the relationship special. Zeeshan said the veteran actor often considered him his son and would enjoy pulling people's legs.

"He used to consider me his son. He would often pull people's legs," he said.

For Zeeshan, the memories of those conversations, the advice and the affection will remain close to his heart. "I will always remember him," he said.

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