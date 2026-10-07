Exclusive: Why Ramayana makers cast Arun Govil as Dashrath after his iconic Lord Ram role

The makers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana have introduced Arun Govil as King Dashrath with a new poster. The casting has a special layer of nostalgia for fans who grew up watching Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, where Govil played Lord Ram.

This time, however, the veteran actor returns to the epic in a very different role. He will play Dashrath, the father of Lord Rama, in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming cinematic adaptation.

How Arun Govil was cast as Dashrath in Ramayana

The decision to cast Govil as Dashrath was not only about nostalgia, a source close to the film exclusively told India TV. "When you have an actor who has been associated with Ram for so many generations, there is an instant emotional connect with him. The thought behind casting Arunji as Dashrath was not just about nostalgia. The makers also felt audiences would enjoy seeing him return to the world of Ramayana in a completely different role. There was something very organic about bringing him back into this story, but this time as the father of Ram. It makes for a beautiful full-circle moment; the actor who defined Ram for an entire generation now playing Rama’s father,” the source shared in a statement.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana: Full cast

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. Yash is also serving as one of the producers on the project.

Arun Govil plays King Dasharath, marking his return to the world of Ramayana decades after his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram. Veteran actor Shobana will be seen as Kaikeyi, while Ajinkya Deo plays Sage Vishwamitra. Kunal Kapoor essays Lord Indra and Rakul Preet Singh portrays Surpanakha. Ravi Dubey takes on the role of Lakshmana.

When is Ramayana releasing?

Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic. The project is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for films such as Dangal. It will be produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part is scheduled to release worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026. The second instalment is set to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

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Inside Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Rama for Ramayana, from blue screen to big screen