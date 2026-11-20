New Delhi:

Actor Saqib Ayub, who was last seen in Prime Video's Chaar Yaar, has returned with another interesting character, Sohail, in a new theatrical release, Party Animals. The film released in theatres on November 20. While the actor has created a distinct identity for Sohail through his quirky appearance, his hairstyle, featuring cornrow braids, has particularly caught attention.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Saqib opened up about the inspiration behind Sohail's unusual look, which he has playfully associated with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and footballer Raphinha. The actor revealed that experimenting with braids was something he had wanted to do for a long time but had never been able to try in real life due to professional limitations.

Saqib Ayub on his Lewis Hamilton-inspired 'Party' look

Saqib had previously shared a post on Instagram, where he compared his Party Animals character Sohail's cornrow braids to those of footballer Raphinha and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Speaking to us, Saqib revealed that the look was entirely his idea. He said that he was immediately impressed by the script written by Ali Haji and Veer Panchal, describing it as "tight, comic and well-written".

However, when he was offered the role of Sohail, the actor noticed similarities between the character and Anees from Farzi. "I was like, 'This guy is very similar to Anees, and Sohail and Anees have to be different. I need to make sure there is a stark difference between the two of them'," he recalled.

Explaining the distinction between the two characters, Saqib said that they come from the same background and neighbourhood and could even be neighbours who grew up together. However, their roles and personalities are different. He said, "The only difference is that Anees is a third-generation gangster, whereas Sohail is not a gangster. Sohail is just a local boy who hangs out with this older goon called Shakeel Bhai. He is Shakeel Bhai's right-hand man."

The Chaar Yaar actor further revealed that he decided to establish Sohail's identity through his physical appearance. He opted for cornrows, a braided hairstyle that he had wanted to experiment with for a long time but could not try because of the professional limitations that come with committing to a particular look.

"I wanted to differentiate the two characters and create a distinct identity for Sohail. I thought, let me create the physicality of this character. I have always wanted to try the braids that I have done in my hair. They are called cornrows. I have always wanted to get cornrows, but I have never been able to do it because, obviously, it's an occupational hazard for us. If we get into a particular look, we don't really get a lot of work. So, I can't really do that in real life because then I won't be able to pull it off in different characters, and my work will get affected," he added.

Saqib also shared that when he pitched the idea to the writers, they were initially unsure about it. To help them visualise the look, he even used AI to create pictures of himself sporting cornrows. He added, "So, I told them [makers] that this was the idea I had and asked what they thought about it. They were like, 'We don't know.' They were a little confused. I made some pictures of myself using AI. I used AI to create images of myself with this look."

Watch the Party Animal trailer below:

Saqib Ayub on working with child actors in Party Animals, Chaar Yaar

Saqib Ayub also spoke about his experience of working with young actors like Aaryan Prajapati and Naman Jain, who began their careers as child artists and have already gained considerable experience in the industry.

"It's always fun and a learning experience when you are working with young actors. Young actors, especially those who have been child artists, are much more experienced than we are as senior actors or people who are older than them. We started acting quite late in life and began working professionally much later compared to Naman and Aaryan Prajapati. These guys have been doing it since they were four, five or six years old. They are technically veterans, in my opinion. All the child artists I work with, I call them veterans and my seniors," he added.

Talking about his experience working with Aaryan Prajapati in Party Animals, Saqib said, "Aaryan is a phenomenally talented actor, great rapper and singer. He also writes really well."

Speaking about Naman Jain, with whom he worked in Prime Video's Chaar Yaar, Saqib said, "He has grown phenomenally. I have told him so many times that I have always been a fan of his ever since he played Sardar Khan's son in Gangs of Wasseypur. I also remember him as Janghya in Chillar Party. For me, these were iconic characters that I had watched on screen, and now he was going to be my friend. It was also a fan moment for me, as far as Naman was concerned. I didn't know that he was also in Lootcase, which I got to know later. That's one of my favourite films. He brings fresh energy, a fresh vibe and great talent."

Party Animals: Meet the cast and crew of the film

Apart from Saqib Ayub as Sohail, Party Animals features Viraj Ghelani as Mann Patel and Arjun Tanwar as Armaan Khanna, alongside Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi.

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal. Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar have produced the film under the banner of Yoodlee Films.

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