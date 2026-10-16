Exclusive: Actor Ritvik Sahore on working with Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar, says 'he gives you so much freedom'

New Delhi:

Ritvik Sahore, plays Aniket Nikam, Rajkummar Rao's on-screen son, in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. He praised his co-star Rajkummar Rao and director Avinash Arun for giving him the freedom to explore his character. Speaking exclusively to India TV, the actor said the experience helped him approach his scenes with greater confidence.

Ritvik Sahore talks about Rajkummar Rao

When asked about his on-screen father Rajkummar Rao, Ritvik Sahore told us, "Of course, Rajkumar Rao, he is one of the best actors we have in the country. And at the same time, he is one of the most amazing co-actors to work with."

Sahore said Rao made it easier for him to experiment with scenes, particularly during rehearsals, and helped create a comfortable environment on set. "He gives you so much space, so much freedom to explore a scene, to read a scene with him. He makes you feel comfortable. He'll always be there for the cues."

Ritvik Sahore on bringing the father-son relationship on screen

The actor said the script gave him the details he needed to understand his character and his relationship with his father. "To be very honest, Mr Sumit Roy, who's the writer of the film, who's written the screenplay, along with the director Avinash Arun, who's directed the film. I mean, everything that we needed, at least I needed for my prep, was already in the script. You know, it was like my Bible."

Sahore said the script laid out the family dynamic, leaving him to focus on making his performance feel authentic.

"Everything that I needed to know about Aniket's relationship with his father, Mr Ujwal Nikam. What was their dynamic like was in the script. Now, my job was to make it feel as authentic as possible and to deliver on that and just be completely honest to the material," he said.

He also credited Avinash Arun for allowing the cast to make creative choices while performing.

Ritvik Sahore talks about his director

Sahore said the collaborative process proved valuable for his own growth as a performer. He added that the experience of working with the cast and crew left him excited about the film. "Similarly, Avinash sir, the director of the film, gave us so much freedom to do whatever we felt was right in the moment. It was really liberating. And it was, I truly, I feel, because of all the HODs and the people that we had on set, I came out of this project as a better actor. And I think we do have something special," the actor told India TV.

The actor also explained that the script by Sumit Roy gave him the foundation to understand Aniket's relationship with his father, Ujjwal Nikam, while the rehearsals helped him explore that dynamic on screen.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a biographical legal drama based on the public prosecutor's career. It focuses on his courtroom battles, including the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rajkummar Rao plays Nikam, with Ritvik Sahore portraying his son Aniket.

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