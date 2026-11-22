New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been one of the most talked-about films, with audiences discussing its visuals, casting and interpretation of the epic. While the film has received appreciation, it has also faced criticism on social media, with some viewers pointing out alleged inaccuracies. Reacting to the negative feedback, Ajinkya Deo said, in an exclusive conversation with IndiaTV, that he takes it in his stride and believes criticism is bound to come with a film of such magnitude.

Ajinkya Deo on online criticism towards Ramayana: Part 1

Ajinkya Deo, who plays Rishi Vishwamitra in Ramayana, said, "I take it in my stride. See, I'm getting so much of every character I think in Ramayana is getting so much of positive feedback. So negative feedback is bound to come. So let it come. If it's negative, the value of positive will increase. So I'm not saying that I want people to just love me or that anybody in this film is not saying they just love me, love me, love me. They're saying yes. Find out a fault. Even if you remember, Yash and his press conference had mentioned, yes, there will be flaws. We are human beings who are creating this. But we have made an effort to make it our best. We kept our effort instead of looking at what did not work out. But then, of course, there are people who are going to point out to things and because see, everybody wants to have a word when a film of that magnitude is made. Everybody wants to be heard. And there were people who are lost to the world today. They want to suddenly pop up by coming out with some silly things and try to get importance out of the films, you know, whatever. That all exists here. I say that's a part of life. That's a part of the film industry. I've had it before."

Ajinkya Deo says Ramayana's box-office success speaks for itself

The actor also spoke about dealing with negativity and said that, ultimately, the audience's response matters the most. Pointing towards the film's box-office performance, Ajinkya said that its collections are an indication of how audiences have received it.

He further added, "Also, I've had a lot of negative things happening in my life. People pointing fingers at a lot of things. But you walk through it. And when you stand tall, see, at the end of the day, the audience talks to you. When the tickets talk and when your budgets, when you have a 11th or 12th days, you have already crossed 1200 crores. I think that saves for itself. Yes. So I think that saves everything. So I just say, 'Okay. Thank you very much. I will improve every time.'"

Ajinkya Deo recalls father's advice on dealing with criticism

Ajinkya also recalled a valuable lesson his father taught him about dealing with people who try to bring him down. The actor said the advice has stayed with him and helped him navigate difficult situations in life and his career.

Mentioning his father, Ajinkya Deo said, "My father taught me one thing. He said, 'Ajinkya, the moment you're pulled down, every time you're pulled down, stand up with bigger vehicles. Don't let anybody pull you down. It will never happen that people will not want to pull you down. That will happen. People at all points will try to pull you down. But you make it so powerful to yourself that you can stand up three times bigger than what they pulled you down for.'"

Despite the discussions and criticism surrounding the film, Ramayana has continued to draw attention for its box-office performance. Ajinkya's comments underline his belief that audience response and the film's commercial performance ultimately matter more than online negativity.

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