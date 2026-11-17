New Delhi:

From being a television actor to becoming part of one of the biggest cinematic projects, Ramayana has been a significant milestone in actress Surabhi Das' career. The actor, who plays Shrutkirti, Sita's sister and Shatrughan's wife, in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation, describes being selected for the film as an overwhelming experience. Interestingly, she initially auditioned for Urmila before being cast as Shrutkirti.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actress opened up about discovering Shrutkirti, a character who has received relatively little attention in earlier adaptations of the epic. She also recalled her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, praised Nitesh Tiwari's calm approach on set and spoke about the importance of exploring Sita's family in the film. The actor also revealed that she would have loved to play Shurpanakha and shared details about her upcoming projects, including Darwaza and Paramvir.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. How were you cast as Shrutkirti? What was your first reaction when you were offered the role?

Surabhi: I auditioned through Mukesh Chhabra's team. Interestingly, the audition script given to us was for Urmila, although I was eventually selected to play Shrutkirti. At that time, I was working on television, and when I received the call asking if I would be interested in auditioning for a character who was Sita's sister in Ramayana, I was obviously very excited and immediately said yes.

I remember receiving the confirmation call after a couple of months. It was an overwhelming feeling. I had just finished shooting for my television show, and moving from a TV set to a film like Ramayana was a huge transition. I still remember my first day on set, when I was sitting there looking at the entire wedding setup and thinking, 'Oh my God, am I actually a part of this?' It took me some time to process it. I genuinely felt very fortunate.

Q. Shrutkirti is not among the most widely discussed characters from the Ramayana. How did you approach understanding her personality and her place in the larger story?

Surabhi: Honestly, before getting the role, I barely knew about Shrutkirti because the Ramayana books and shows we grew up reading or watching don't talk about her or Mandavi much. Once I was locked in for the character, I started researching her. I wanted to understand who she was, her relationship with Sita and her sisters, and how she was connected to Shatrughan.

I read whatever information and articles I could find online to understand her better. I also feel that when you are on a set like Ramayana, wearing the costumes and jewellery and being surrounded by that entire atmosphere, you automatically start feeling connected to the character. It takes you into that era.

Q: Do you think audiences today approach mythological stories differently compared to earlier generations?

Surabhi: I think Ramayana is an epic that holds a very special place in people's hearts, and everyone has grown up with their own understanding and interpretation of it. So naturally, when a story of this scale is presented on screen, audiences will have their own opinions and expectations.

At the same time, filmmaking is also a creative process, and different filmmakers may have different ways of presenting a story. I think it is important to approach such culturally significant stories with sensitivity and respect, while also understanding that cinema is a visual medium. I would say we should give the film a chance and watch the complete story before forming an opinion based on individual scenes or glimpses.

Q: You have a few seconds of screen time in Ramayana. Did you shoot for more scenes which didn't make it to the final cut?

Surabhi: Yes, there were several moments and shots that we filmed which unfortunately couldn't make it to the final cut. I remember sharing some lovely moments with Sai Pallavi, especially during the scenes involving the sisters. While my screen time is limited, I am happy that the film makes an effort to explore Sita's side of the family and gives some attention to her sisters, whom we haven't seen much of in previous adaptations.

Q: How was the environment on sets like?

Surabhi: It was an amazing experience. The scale of the production was something I had never witnessed before. There were hundreds of people working behind the scenes, with every department handling a different responsibility.

What I particularly loved was how calm the environment was despite the scale of the project. Nitesh Tiwari sir is one of the calmest directors I have worked with. I was on set for almost 10–12 days, and I never saw him raise his voice. He was extremely clear about his vision and would always explain the context and emotions of a scene before we started shooting. That helped us understand our characters and perform with more clarity.

Q: How were Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi on the sets of Ramayana? Any interesting BTS that you can tell us about?

Surabhi: My experience with both of them was lovely. Sai Pallavi is one of the calmest, most sensible and secure actors I have worked with. She was extremely sweet and helpful, and she guided us through many things on set.

One thing I particularly remember is how she helped us when we were struggling with the weight of our costumes. She would explain how to walk and carry our lehengas with ease. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was so immersed in his character that we could actually feel his aura and energy on set. It was a lovely experience working with both of them.

Q: From Assam to now being a part of a film as epic as Ramayana, what is your family's reaction to your big win?

Surabhi: They’re always my strongest support. Whatever I do in my life they are always there cheering for me so When I told them I’m a part of Ramayana they were extremely proud and happy.

Q: Shrutkirti is not as frequently discussed as Sita, Urmila or Mandavi. Do you see this project as an opportunity to bring more attention to her story?

Surabhi: Absolutely. I think one of the things I really appreciate about this Ramayana is that it also explores Sita's side of the family. We have always heard so much about Ram and his brothers, but the bond between Sita and her sisters hasn't been explored as much in previous adaptations.

Shrutkirti may not be one of the central characters, but she is an important part of Sita's family. I hope that through this film, audiences get to know more about her and appreciate the relationships that form an important part of the larger story.

Q: Will we see more of Shrutkirti in Ramayana Part 2?

Surabhi: Hopefully yes, I haven’t shot yet so can’t say anything right now.

Q: When you watched the film for the first time, did you have a feeling of 'I wish I played that role'?

Surabhi: Yes definitely every actor always wants more. I was really fascinated by Shurpanakha’s character I think it has a very interesting arc so would have loved to play Shurpanakha. But obviously Rakul preet was amazing.

Q: What's next on the work front for you?

Surabhi: I am really excited because there are a few interesting projects lined up for me. My OTT project, Chaar Yaar, has already been released. I have also worked on a film called Darwaza with Vikas Bahl sir, which I am looking forward to audiences watching.

Another very special project is Paramvir, which is based on the 1971 war. I play a very important role in the film, and I am super excited about it. The release date hasn't been announced yet, but I am really looking forward to sharing this project with everyone. I am hoping for the best and looking forward to exploring more challenging roles and different kinds of characters. I feel Ramayana is just the beginning. Abhi bahut kuch karna hai!

As for Ramayana Part 1, the film is currently running in theatres. Ramayana Part 2 will release in Diwali 2028.

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