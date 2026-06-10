Exclusive: Paramvir Singh Cheema reveals why he turned down Pinda's role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2

New Delhi:

From Border 2, Sapne vs Everyone to The Pyramid Scheme - Paramvir Singh Cheema is everywhere. Not many know, but the actor was originally offered the role of Pinda in Dhurandhar The Revenge, which ultimately went to Udaybir Sandhu. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor spoke to us about why he decided against taking up the part.

Paramvir Singh Cheema on why he didn't choose to play Pinda in Dhurandhar Part 2

Speaking to India TV, Paramvir Singh Cheema confirmed that the role of Pinda, Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi's friend, had indeed come his way before eventually being played by Udaybir Sandhu. In fact, the line: "The line: "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi" has become iconic today.

When asked why he chose not to do the film, the actor kept his answer brief. "It was not fitting into my graph right now, so I didn't do it."

When further asked if the role had actually been offered to him, Paramvir replied, "Yes." Asked whether he had turned it down, he replied affirmatively. The actor also clarified that his decision had nothing to do with the potential of the character or the film. "No, there was potential. But right now..." Explaining his thought process further, he added, "If it had come two years ago, three years ago, I would have done it."

He also had words of appreciation for the actor who eventually stepped into the role. "And the person who did it, did it very well." In fact, Paramvir also suggested that things may have worked out for the best. "Maybe it wouldn't have become such a hit if I had done it. So yes," he shared.

Watch India TV's exclusive interview with Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey and The Pyramid Scheme director Shreyansh Pandey here:

When Paramvir Singh Cheema said he is on top of the pyramid

When asked how he feels after delivering back-to-back performances in hit projects such as Sapne Vs Everyone, Black Warrant, Border 2 and now The Pyramid Scheme, Paramvir Singh Cheema said that he has finally started enjoying the journey instead of constantly chasing the next opportunity.

"So earlier, I never used to enjoy the moments. I was always the kind of person who was looking for the next opportunity. Okay, this is done. Now what is next? What is next?" The actor revealed that a line from Sapne Vs Everyone changed his perspective. "So after Sapne, what I felt was, after hearing the line that Sumeet sir says to Prashant, 'Manzil ki toh fitrat hai badal jaana, toh maza deewane safar mein hi le lena.' So after that, I put a question to myself. I said, why don't I enjoy?"

Speaking about how his outlook has changed now, Paramvir said, "So once I started enjoying, now I am feeling like, okay, I am on the tip of the pyramid (laughs)."

Paramvir Singh Cheema has also starred in Pitt Siyappa with Sonam Bajwa.

Also read: 'Human frailties drive the story': Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Singh Cheema unpack The Pyramid Scheme | Exclusive