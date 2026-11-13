Exclusive: Producer Mansi Bagla reflects on Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's 'disappointing' BO run

New Delhi:

Producer Mansi Bagla has spoken candidly about the box office performance of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, she admitted that the film's performance disappointed her and reflected on the lessons she learnt from the experience.

Released in 2025, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marked Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut alongside Vikrant Massey. Despite the anticipation around the project, the film struggled at the box office. It collected Rs 1.77 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 2.08 crore.

Producer Mansi Bagla on Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's box office performance

Asked whether she was satisfied with the film's box office performance, Mansi Bagla said this was the first time she was speaking publicly about her disappointment. She also explained how deeply she was invested in the project and why the experience changed her approach to filmmaking.

Responding to the question, Mansi told us, "Since you’ve asked me this directly, this is probably the first time I’m speaking publicly about my disappointment with the film’s box-office performance. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is very close to my heart. I started it with a lot of belief, good intent and the conviction that we were making the right choices for the film. So, naturally, seeing the way it performed was disappointing."

She continued, "I come from an auteur vision, and I believe deeply in giving a film the conviction and commitment it deserves. But I’ve also learnt that you cannot make a film under constant pressure and keep fulfilling the demands of other people. Filmmaking is ultimately a collaborative process, and the people responsible for the film have to take accountability alongside the producer. It cannot be that the producer keeps carrying every demand and every responsibility alone."

:A film is a much larger opportunity for everyone, as well as a responsibility. A film cannot become a platform for anyone’s personal profiling or a showreel for the next opportunity. Sometimes, individual moments can become very important to the people creating them, but a film is a much larger opportunity and responsibility. Every decision has to serve the story and the film as a whole - not an individual profile," she also said.

'Every film I make will always be my baby': Mansi on her biggest learning

Mansi also spoke about the importance of having a shared sense of responsibility among everyone involved in a film. According to her, the belief and commitment with which a project is made should continue through its release.

She said, "For me, the experience also reinforced how important it is for everyone to carry the same positivity and belief into the release. Once a film reaches the audience, everyone has to stand behind it with the same energy and conviction with which it was made. Every film I make will always be my baby, but this experience has taught me to balance my heart with my mind before starting one. I will always lead with passion, but I’ll also protect that passion with experience. For me, the learning continues."

Shanaya Kapoor returns with Student Of The Year: After Dark

After Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor starred in Tu Yaa Main. She returns to the screen with Student Of The Year: After Dark. The series marks another important project in the actor's career after her debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Shanaya plays a dual role in the Reema Maya-directed series, which takes the familiar Student Of The Year franchise in a different direction. The story revolves around the mysterious death of Ayesha Malik and her twin sister Aditi's attempt to uncover the truth behind it.

The six-episode series also features Divik Sharma, Abhinav Singh, Manya Grover, Diya Damini, Aadi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Khalid Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi and Vivek Gomber. Student Of The Year: After Dark is streaming on JioHotstar.

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