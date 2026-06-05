Exclusive: Madhuri Dixit says Maa Behen's accent has stayed with her: 'I still say humra'

New Delhi:

Maa Behen, Netflix's latest release has taken over trends in India. The mad and chaotic world created by director and producer Suresh Triveni, is getting good reviews by critics and OTT audiences. The family drama led by Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga also features the desi accent that is also being love by the viewers.

Talking more about her character preparation exclusively to India TV, Madhuri highlighted the effort she put into mastering that specific accent. It was crucial for defining her role in the film, she said, adding that these linguistic details really added depth to her acting. So it's no surprise the hard-to-forget phrase occasionally slips out.

Madhuri Dixit on the Maa Behen accent

Talking about her desi accent in the film, Madhuri Dixit said, "We (Dharna, Triptii and Madhuri) had to work for it. We had some workshops, we sang a lot of songs. Every day we used to eat samosas after that. But we worked at it. But Suresh (director) had one instruction saying that we are not going to hold you hostage if you say one word different. Because we want the lyrical value of the language. The rhythm of it, in the very cute way it flows. So that's what we kept in mind. And we have not gone very hard on

one kind of an accent or something."

While giving an example about it, the eternal beauty added, "I'll give you an example. 'Garmi lagta hai mujhe.' 'Garmi lagta humko.' 'Humko' is such a fuller word. So that's the beauty of that world and the language. So we just tried to bring that in."

Director Suresh Triveni added, "Triptii and Dharna were still familiar with that space. But they all did a workshop. All of them did a directive." Adding to that Madhuri Dixit said, "And they did so much that I still think of 'Hamra'. There's a 'Hamra' in the middle of English sentence now-a-days for me."

Maa Behen is now streaming exclusively on Netflix India.

Also Read: Exclusive: Director Suresh Triveni reveals why he chose the title 'Maa Behen'