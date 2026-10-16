Exclusive: 'Just one man fighting everything': Ritvik Sahore on Ujjwal Nikam's battle after 26/11 in Prahaar

Bollywood actor Ritvik Sahore, who plays Aniket Nikam, the son of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, said he was familiar with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks but was unaware of the challenges that followed in court. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor spoke about how working on the film helped him understand the legal battle that led to Ajmal Kasab's conviction.

Ritvik Sahore on 26/11

He recalled watching the events unfold on television as a child and said that the legal proceedings that followed were the part of the story he did not know much about.

"Honestly, I was, of course, everyone in India and especially the people from Mumbai are aware of what happened on the night of 26-11 and how scary and gruesome it was. And, I mean, it's a dark day in history for all of us. But what I wasn't aware of was everything that happened after the night of 26-11 and how, you know, getting Kasab a death penalty should have been an open-and-shut case. But it really wasn't. It wasn't as easy as it looked for all of us and what Mr Ujjwal Nikam did and how, you know, he convicted Kasab and it led to the verdict of him being hanged until he's dead."

He also said that he was struck by the years of legal work involved and the personal sacrifices Nikam had to make while pursuing the case.

Ritvik Sahore sheds light on courtroom battle

Sahore told India TV, "It was no easy feat and it was like years of battling it out in the court and what Mr Ujjwal Nikam went through. You know, the problems that he faced and there were thousands of hurdles that he had to go through whilst going through a lot of issues at home. You know, he was so engrossed in the case, he couldn't take out the time for his family."

He further added, "And I think that is something that is really inspiring. That is something that has really inspired me after working on this film. And it filled my heart with pride."

More deets about the film

For the unversed, directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is based on the life and legal career of the public prosecutor, with particular focus on the case against Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Rajkummar Rao plays Nikam in the film, which also features Sahore as his son, Aniket Nikam.

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