EXCLUSIVE: Gabbar Is Back actor Dr. Ashish Gokhale is on 24 hours duty amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. At present, when India is on a 21-day lockdown with the possibilities of it getting extended, there are frontline warriors who are providing their service with utmost honesty. One among them is Ashish Gokhale, who has worked in TV show Tara From Satara and Akshay Kumar starrer film Gabbar Is Back. Ashish is currently on 24 hours duty at a private hospital where he is serving COVID-19 patients

Dr. Ashish Gokhale is using his medical profession to serve humanity at the time of crisis. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Ashish spoke about his decision to be an actor despite having a medical degree. Ashish said that his parents and sisters are doctors and that's what inspired him to be a part of this profession. However, he was interested in acting. Therefore, he had told his mom-dad about his plans to go to Mumbai after completing the education.

Talking about his struggle days, the actor said that initially, he used to give auditions during the day and look after patients in the night. Ashish added that when he started getting acting opportunities, he decided to quit his job. However, he still used to go to ICU. He could never really stay away from medical profession. Ashish went on to say that a lot of time he used to shoot in the morning and be in the hospital in the night.

Ashish said on March 25 he got a call from the hospital and he thought, this is the current time to serve the nation. Hence, since then, he is in the hospital working 24 hours a day.

Talking about the lockdown, Ashish said that citizens should follow the rules and regulations. The actor-doctor said there's a lot of pressure on sanitation workers, police and doctors. Hence, to break the chain, it is important to follow the lockdown.

In the conversation, Ashish also said that Indians have strong immunity, hence, there's no need to scare. One should take precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay. Talking about how they are tackling corona cases, Ashish said that whenever any patient arrives in their hospital, they enquire about his/her travel history and symptoms. Then, Coronavirus test is conducted. The actor-doctor requested people not follow social media messages as they are mostly unverified.

Ashish also talked about the safety measures one needs to take. First and foremost, if you develop coronavirus symptoms, rush to doctor, said the actor. Boiling vegetables, not eating anything raw and regularly washing your hands are some of the precautionary measures, added Dr. Ashish.

