Exclusive: Director Suresh Triveni reveals why he chose the title 'Maa Behen'

New Delhi:

Netflix's upcoming film Maa Behen attracted attention with its unusual title. The director of the upcoming production, Suresh Triveni, spoke to India TV about the essence of his work and shared his thoughts on the reason why he chose the given title for the film. As a creator who pays special attention to characters' stories in his works, he said that this name is connected to the main ideas of the movie and reflects the relationships between the main characters.

Director Suresh Triveni reacts to surprise surrounding the title

When asked about why Suresh Triveni chose the title of his next production as Maa Behen, the director said, "Because it's a film about them. So when the story is about them, which I mean Maa Behen, it's but obvious. Yes, it's got a certain ring to it because of our own conditioning. But more than that, it's not trying to be clever. When you watch the film, you'll realise, why is this? And I always believe that the title of a film should invite and should create curiosity. Because I think that's what we have to bring in people but be responsible about it. So when you watch the film, you'll realise what it is. Kyunki yahan ek maa hai behen hai aur ek kaand hai (Because there is a mother, sister and a fiasco). So, it can't get a better title than that."

Why are the characters named Rekha, Jaya and Sushma

While talking about the names of the characters played by Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, the filmmaker said, "It just fell into place because we were jamming. Me and my incredibly talented writer Pooja Tolani, we were just jamming. We didn't have this name before. Then while we were talking, I think Pooja suggested it, I think it started with Rekha. And then it followed. And it fell beautifully. Because the kind of genre our film is. It's a bit of a quirk and there's a mention of it in popular culture. So we thought, let's retain it and see what happens."

For the unversed, Netflix's film Maa Behen has been released today, on June 5 exclusively on the OTT giant.

Also Read: Maa Behen trailer out: One dead body, three women and unlimited chaos; all about Madhuri, Triptii's film