Exclusive: Dharna Durga admits she was too starstruck to eat after 'Madhuri ma'am ne hug kia' on Maa Behen set

New Delhi:

The experience of working with a seasoned actor like Madhuri Dixit was indeed a dream come true for the debutant Dharna Durga. But there is one particular incident that overwhelmed the Maa Behen actor. Speaking in an exclusive interview with India TV, Dharna remembered her encounter with Madhuri and said that she had been so overwhelmed with the warm hug from Madhuri Dixit that she found it very difficult to even register what had happened.

The debutant revealed that she was so star-struck that she felt she could not eat anything on the day.

When Dharna got a call from director Suresh Triveni

Talking about getting a call for an acting job, Dharna said, "I was absolutely thrilled when Sir called me to explain the situation, that we needed to meet in person to have a chat. Thank God I happened to be in Mumbai at the time. Sir called and said, 'My name is Suresh. We are making a film. It’s a story about a mother and a sister. I won't say too much right now; let's just sit down together and talk.' Naturally, I was overjoyed. Then, when I went to meet him, and heard the news he shared, I was completely swept off my feet; I felt like I was floating on cloud nine. On the flight back, I was so lost in that feeling that I didn't even realise when I boarded, when we landed, or when I arrived in Delhi. I was completely oblivious to the passage of time. After that moment, I was left utterly stunned, absolutely blown away."

When Dharna met Madhuri

Talking about Dharna meeting Madhuri Dixit for the first time, director Suresh Triveni said that dharna didn't eat on the day. Firstly, he thought that she was diet conscious but later realised that she was starstruck. "And the day when ma'am left, she called me and said, 'Ma'am ne mujhe hug kiya,'" the director told India TV.

"Yes, I mean, that feeling is still there. It’s not as if it has faded away. Even now, whenever Ma'am comes around, that feeling is present. I just can't seem to describe it anymore. And then, I find myself wondering how Ma'am must feel about it" Dharna said during the conversation.

For those who don't know, Netflix movie Maa Behen will be releasing on Friday, June 5 on the OTT platform.

Also Read: Maa Behen trailer out: One dead body, three women and unlimited chaos; all about Madhuri, Triptii's film