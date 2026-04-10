Exclusive: Anjuman Saxena reacts to Chiraiya success, addresses gender bias claims and trolls | Watch

New Delhi:

Jio Hotstar's Chiraiya ignited some meaningful debates online ever since its trailer was released. For the unversed, it is a drama series comprising six episodes and shedding light on the sensitive topic of marital rape, an aspect that is often overlooked. Set in a conventional family setup, the drama tells the story of a young woman who finds her life changing after speaking out on the abuse that was being meted out to her by her husband.

It's cast member, Anjuman Saxena, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, opened up about working on a project like Chiraiya. While talking about the sensitive subject of marital rape, she also voiced out her opinion on her character's point of view and the trolling the OTT show faced.

Anjuman Saxena reflects on the positive response

During interaction, Anjuman Saxena spoke about the response the series has been receiving. She shared that viewers who have watched the show found it impactful and appreciated the fact that it addresses a subject often left unspoken. According to her, the issue is not limited to any one section of society. It exists in villages, small towns and metro cities alike, yet people hesitate to talk about it.

She added, 'Chiraya is a family drama that revolves around the sensitive subject of marital rape. It touches upon an issue that exists across society but is rarely spoken about openly. The show has managed to spark conversations, which in itself reflects the relevance of its theme.'

Anjuman Saxena breaks silence on the criticism

Addressing criticism that labelled the show as gender biased, Anjuman disagreed. She stated that the intention of the series is not to target any gender but to create awareness. She pointed out that in many arranged marriages, couples often do not get enough time to understand each other, which can lead to complications. In her view, communication is essential in any relationship.

Anjuman Saxena's take on her character's POV

When discussing her part in the drama, the actress admitted that it was difficult for her to play the role of a mother sending her daughter back to the house from which she had been subjected to violence. According to her, her own beliefs are totally opposite, considering that she strongly believes in the right of women to express themselves and exercise their own freedom of choice.

Watch the interview here:

Concluding the discussion, Anjuman reiterated the significance of effective family communication. She said parents should create an environment where children feel comfortable sharing their thoughts, rather than making decisions based solely on societal pressure.

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