Exclusive: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu to host grand dinner for family and friends ahead of Mirzapur release

New Delhi:

Mirzapur: The Movie releases on September 4, and the show's loyalists can't keep calm. A week ahead of the film's release in theatres, lead stars Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, who play Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya, respectively, will be hosting a private dinner for the film's cast. India TV has exclusively learnt details of the same.

Ali Fazal and Divyenndu plan grand dinner for Mirzapur cast

According to a source, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu will host a private dinner in Bandra tonight for their families and close friends. The evening is expected to be a relaxed get-together with good food and conversation as the actors gear up for the release of Mirzapur: The Movie. The stars will reportedly be clothed in traditional attire for the grand daawat.

Mirzapur: The Movie links back to Season 1 with a fresh storyline

Mirzapur: The Movie will take audiences back to the world of the first season, but the film will also introduce several new elements. Harshita Shekhar Gaur revealed that the story has been designed to offer something for both longtime fans and viewers who are new to the franchise.

She explained that some moments in the film will connect directly with events from Season 1. These scenes could even give fans a fresh perspective on moments they have already watched.

Harshita told India TV, "So there's a lot of new things that are happening. It will be fun for audiences to intersect with something they have already seen and when they see these scenes in the film, they'll be like, oh, this is why this scene happens in season one. So all of those things are also there and something which is very new is this Rajasthan universe where there's Ravi Kishan, Sonal, Mohit; they have all come into Mirzapur world. What new flavour that they are bringing to the table, that would be very interesting for the audience to watch."

According to Harshita, the film is positioned within the timeline of the first season. She explained that it sits between two episodes, creating a direct bridge between the series and the theatrical release. She added, "For the audiences who have not even watched the series, they would still understand the film. But for the ones who have watched the Mirzapur series, it's, it's a block between episode 6 and episode 7 of season one. And it's almost like when the film starts is where episode 6 ends and the film sort of ends and merges into where episode 7 starts."

Mirzapur The Movie cast and release date

Mirzapur: The Movie features a large ensemble cast, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi, Abhishek B, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh and others.

The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Gurmmeet Singh has directed the project, while Puneet Krishna has written it. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The story takes forward the world introduced with Mirzapur Season 1 in 2018. However, this time, the popular franchise is moving beyond streaming and arriving on the big screen with a story made for theatrical audiences.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

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