New Delhi:

The first part of Ramayana ended with the introduction of Lord Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol, in its post-credit scene. The sequence has generated considerable excitement among audiences, and Ajinkya Deo believes the character will be one of the biggest highlights of the second instalment. Speaking exclusively to India TV, the actor candidly spoke about Ramayana: Part 2, the future of the franchise as well as Sunny Deol taking on the role of Lord Hanuman.

Ajinkya Deo says Sunny Deol is the biggest package

While talking about Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman, "As you must have seen in the first part, it ends with Hanuman ji's entry. And the audience has gone crazy about it. In Part 2, the biggest package is going to be Hanuman ji, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman."

He added, "Next part, I think it's going to be a banger. It's going to be huge. If this is big, that is going to be bigger."

Ajinkya Deo on the possibility of Ramayana Part 3

With the scale of the film and the story it has to cover, there has also been curiosity about whether Ramayana could become a three-part franchise. When asked about the possibility, Ajinkya clarified that he had not heard anything about a third instalment so far.

"I haven't heard this, so I wouldn't comment on that. But if somebody from the makers has said it, I will be more than happy because then I think I'll have a more extensive role. It's welcome. It's welcome. I mean, why three? They should make it in five parts. I'll be more than happy to see it in five parts. And be a part of it again and again," he said.

Ramayana Part 2 shoot and Part 1 timeline

The first instalment of Ramayana took years of planning and production before it finally reached cinemas. Speaking about the time taken to write, shoot and edit the film, Ajinkya revealed that the entire process took almost nine years.

He also shared an update about the ongoing production of the second part, revealing that a considerable portion of the film has already been shot. "A large portion of the film, I mean, we are already within the shoot of it. So yeah, the shoots are on currently," the actor said.

How Ajinkya Deo prepared for the role of Rishi Vishwamitra

Playing Rishi Vishwamitra also came with its own set of physical demands for Ajinkya. The actor explained that the role required him to maintain a certain level of fitness, particularly because he had to appear bare-bodied on screen. However, the intention was not to give the sage a heavily muscular appearance but to achieve a physique that suited the character and his stature.

Talking about his preparation, he said, "It was definitely demanding. See, because for one, it was a bare-bodied thing. So I had to look the role. I had to look fit. Nobody wanted to have a six-pack on this, but we needed to be what the stage would have looked like. And that persona had to come across when you stood on the ground over there. Because a sage like Vishwamitra actually ordered Dasharath to do something. Imagine how big that sage must have been. So we had to bring these dynamics around. So that is something that was definitely, and then Arunji was playing Dasharath. Again, the person whom we had seen as Ram, playing Dasharath now. So all that mattered. The pressure was building. We had to see to it that every moment we were on our feet, we kept fit and you know, worked on ourselves to see that a better version of us is delivered every time."

Ramayana: Part 1 is running in theatres with more than a collection of Rs 1,500 crore at the global box office.

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