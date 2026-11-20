New Delhi:

Working on a film as ambitious as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana brings together actors from different backgrounds, each with their own approach to the craft. While audiences are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, there is also curiosity about the camaraderie among the cast behind the scenes.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Ajinkya Deo, who plays Rishi Vishwamitra in the film, spoke about his experience of working with the lead cast, the atmosphere on the sets and the co-star he bonded with the most.

Ajinkya Deo on working with Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey

With several prominent actors coming together for Ramayana, audiences are naturally curious about what the experience was like for the cast while shooting the film. Speaking about his scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, Ajinkya Deo revealed that the sets were largely focused on work, with little room for unnecessary distractions.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor said, "On the set, there was no unnecessary fooling around because Nitish was ready with the shot and all. In between shots, we used to get time, but we would chat about the role; we would chat about a couple of things here and there. But there was never losing out on the character that we were playing. So, since everybody was like, I was up with my beard and it took me almost two hours to get ready and come on the set. Then, of course, though everything is fine, the AC is there and everything. But you still, you know, automatically, once you get into the costumes, at most you would talk to each other, saying, Oh man, what are you looking like today? Where did you exercise today? What did you do today? These are a few things that we would mention to each other. Then everybody was more focused on their own work. Right. And I think that the atmosphere around the entire set was also so pious, and there was so much purity towards doing everything."

He further added, "And Nitish, you would hardly notice him on the set. He was so soft-spoken. Hence, there was no halla-gulla, there was no shouting around. So it was a fantastic experience on set as well."

Ajinkya Deo reveals whom he bonded with the most on Ramayana sets

While the atmosphere on the sets remained focused on the film, Ajinkya also developed a good rapport with his co-stars. When asked whom he bonded with the most during the shoot, the actor named Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film. He also spoke about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

"I think I bonded with everybody and mostly with Laxman. Ravie has been a, I mean, over the period we met outside also, we had, we, you know, met quite often. So we just bonded pretty well. And RK also very well. But of course, RK is extremely busy outside this film. He has been doing so many other films. But with Ravie, then with Nitish Ji, then of course, Namit has been a very dear friend for a very long time. So it was a whole camaraderie," he said.

For the unversed, Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide in just 14 days, surpassing the lifetime collections of several major Indian blockbusters.

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