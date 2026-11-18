New Delhi:

Marathi and Bollywood actor Ajinkya Deo's casting as Vishwamitra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana came after an interesting turn of events. The actor revealed that he was initially approached for the role of King Dashrath, which eventually went to Arun Govil. However, in an exclusive chat with India TV, the Ramayana: Part 1 actor said that he was reluctant to audition for the part and even discussed his hesitation with his father. Ajinkya opened up about the casting process, his father's reaction and how Nitesh Tiwari guided him while preparing for the role of Vishwamitra.

Ajinkya Deo was initially offered King Dashrath's role

Ajinkya Deo, who plays Rishi Vishwamitra in Ramayana, initially auditioned for the role of King Dashrath, which was eventually played by Arun Govil. When asked if the reports were true, the actor candidly said, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely true, because I auditioned for that with reluctance at that moment in time. This was quite some years ago, about three and a half years ago. My father was there then. The makers approached me for this and I kind of reached out to my dad, saying, 'Hey, they asked me a question. I was reluctant.' He was almost about to slap me for that and said, 'Are you an idiot?' I said, 'How can I play Ranbir Kapoor's father?' He said, 'Just shut up.'"

He continued, "Actually, at that time, incidentally, I had a couple of Marathi films in which I was playing the lead. So, you know, as an actor, that insecurity creeps in. Of course, I did the audition nevertheless and sent it over. Then, in the meantime, time passed and Baba passed away. But after that, they reached out, saying, 'We would like you to do Vishwamitra. That's what Nitesh Ji wants.' I said, 'Wow, that's fantastic.'"

Ajinkya Deo on the importance of Vishwamitra's role

Talking about his character, Deo explained why Vishwamitra plays such an important part in the Ramayana. He said, "I read about Vishwamitra being a king and then he becomes an angry sage. Also, he knew the entire journey, the way it was crafted. So, the whole story of Ram's life was known to Vishwamitra. Right. And that's how they are portrayed, as you have seen. Basically, the introduction of Ram is through Vishwamitra; Sita is through Vishwamitra. So, he knew. Also, as he says, 'The more Shivdhanush is important for you, the more important is Sita.' So, all these things are so prominently mentioned over there, and hence it turned out to be a very strong role. And yeah, people loved me in the character, so all worked for me."

What Nitesh Tiwari told Ajinkya Deo about his performance

Ajinkya also spoke about the instructions he received from director Nitesh Tiwari while portraying Vishwamitra. The filmmaker wanted the character to have a commanding presence but did not want the actor to make his performance overly dramatic.

Recalling their conversation, Deo said, "Nitesh Tiwari asked me to make Vishwamitra look larger than life and wanted a more restrained performance. So, was this challenging? Yes, it was. But now I understand why he said that, when I saw the film myself. That time I was a little reluctant. I said, 'Being an angry sage, don't you think I should speak in a certain way?' He said, 'No, Ajinkya, your stature and your personality in itself is imposing.'"

He further recalled, "That scene of mine with Dashrath in the court, where Ram is introduced. I did it in a certain way. But then Nitesh, he quietly came to me and said, 'Ajinkya, don't do this. Because otherwise it becomes too stagy. And we don't need that. And since, as it is, you're being captured on a huge IMAX camera. Every small moment, voice, is so good that it reverberates in all the things. Just focus on that. Do not go overboard.' And I think that was the restraint that I had to keep for myself."

For the unversed, Ramayana: Part 1 was released on November 5, 2026 and is nearing to Rs 1,500 crore at globall box office, by second Tuesday.

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