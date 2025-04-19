Evil never looked this good: From Bollywood to Italian cinema, Bond Baddie and still a heartthrob at 79 Read further to know about the actor who is known for his villainous roles, worked in a James Bond movie and married a woman 30 years younger than him.

New Delhi:

Bollywood has gifted us many unforgettable villains — Amrish Puri’s chilling Mogambo, Amjad Khan’s iconic Gabbar Singh — but who can forget the sinister Sanjay Verma from the 1988 revenge thriller Khoon Bhari Maang? The man who heartlessly shoved his wife into a crocodile-infested lake for wealth! That devilish role was played by none other than Kabir Bedi — and guess what? He’s still going strong!

A star across continents

Kabir Bedi began his film journey in 1971’s Hulchul and never looked back. While he made a mark in Bollywood, his international fame skyrocketed with the Italian series Sandokan, which became a TV phenomenon across Europe and Latin America. Hollywood noticed too — his role as the deadly henchman Gobinda in the James Bond flick Octopussy turned heads worldwide.

Personal life that made headlines

Bedi’s personal life has been just as talked-about as his career. He married long-time partner Parveen Dusanj in 2016 — a day before his 70th birthday — and yes, she’s 30 years younger! He was previously married to Odissi dancer Protima Bedi, and their daughter Pooja Bedi is a well-known actress and media personality.

What’s next for Kabir Bedi?

At 79, Kabir Bedi is still very much in the game! He was recently seen in Aachari Baa with Neena Gupta, streaming now on JioHotstar. And fans, get ready — he’s set to appear in Alert 24x7, alongside big names like Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, and Mohan Kapur. The release date is under wraps, but the buzz is real! Kabir Bedi proves that age is just a number — and villains? Well, the truly iconic ones never fade!

Also Read: Once a cab driver and waiter, this actor gave a superhit with Ajay Devgn, later had to sell his house