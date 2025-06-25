Esha Gupta breaks silence on dating Hardik Pandya, says 'It ended before we even reached the dating stage' Esha Gupta opened up about her connection with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan and clarified that it never turned into a relationship.

Actress Esha Gupta has finally addressed the dating rumours about her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. In the candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Raaz 3 actress clarified that there was a time when they used to talk to each other, but it never turned into a serious relationship.

Dismissing the dating rumours, Esha Gupta said, "Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that ‘maybe it will happen, maybe it won't' stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn’t dating-dating. We met once or twice, that’s it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended."

Esha says, "It just wasn’t meant to be"

When asked if there was ever a real possibility of a relationship, Esha said that 'it probably could have happened', but things fizzled out quickly. She added that the timing and compatibility just didn't match. "There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn’t meant to be."

Esha Gupta also talks about Hardik's Koffee With Karan controversy

Esha also spoke about the time when Hardik Pandya was embroiled in a controversy over his comments on the show Koffee With Karan, where many criticised the cricketer's comments. However, Esha Gupta was not affected by these things. "That part didn't affect me, because by then we had already stopped talking," she further added. It is significant to note that when the episode aired in 2019, Esha Gupta was one of the few celebrities who publicly criticised it for its misogynistic tone. However, she now reveals that she has nothing more to say on the matter.

On the work front

Talking about her work front, Esha was last seen in MX Player's crime thriller series 'Aashram' alongside Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Aditi Sudhir Pohankar in key roles. She will be next seen in Dhwani Gautam's directorial 'Bhai Bhai' alongside Sonia Rathee and Hiten Patel in the lead roles.

