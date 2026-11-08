Esha Deol, ex-husband Bharat Takhtani arrive together at Diwali party, pose for cameras

Esha Deol and her former husband Bharat Takhtani made a joint appearance at a Diwali party on Saturday, November 7. The two arrived at the venue together and posed for photographers. The duo announced their separation in 2024.

Esha Deol clicked with former husband Bharat at Diwali party

Despite announcing their separation in 2024, Esha and Bharat have maintained a cordial relationship and have been spotted together on several occasions since then. Their latest appearance at the Diwali celebration once again brought them together in front of the cameras.

While Esha looked festive in a pastel-pink saree, Bharat opted for a beige bandhgala. The former couple posed for the cameras and then quickly headed inside for the celebrations. Take a look:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Former couple Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani arrive together at party

Esha, Bharat's photo from a friend's reunion went viral earlier this year

This is not the first time that they have been clicked together after their divorce. Earlier this year, Bharat joined Esha and her friends for a Sunday lunch. Esha's close friend Smriti Khanna shared a picture from the gathering on social media and captioned it, "Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip. Thank you, Esha." She also mentioned that Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan and Malaika Khan were missed at the get-together.

The photograph featured Esha, Bharat, Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya and Smriti's actor-husband Gautam Gupta. The group was seen spending a relaxed afternoon together in casual outfits.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHA DEOL)Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani's photo from May 2026

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced separation in 2024

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation on February 7, 2024, after 12 years of marriage. The former couple shared a joint statement confirming their decision to part ways amicably.

Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012. They parted ways in 2024. The former couple are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Their elder daughter Radhya, was born in 2017, while Miraya was born in 2019.

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