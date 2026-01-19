Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Entertainment news LIVE: Celebrity updates, OTT drops and viral moments today

  Live Entertainment news LIVE: Celebrity updates, OTT drops and viral moments today

Game Of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first episode is now out on Jio Hotstar. Follow this Live blog of the latest Bollywood and OTT updates.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first episode is out on OTT now
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first episode is out on OTT now Image Source : TMDB
Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

With a new Monday, new releases and new movie updates are here. While the much anticipated release of Game Of Thrones prequel. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the spirits of OTT audiences seem higher. Within few hours of its release, the show has already garnered attention on social media. Several X users have also reviewed the first episode and seems like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been approved by Jio Hotstar users. 

On the other hand, While Dhurandhar is still giving though competition to new releases like The Raja Saab, Happy Patel and Rahu-Ketu, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will appear today at the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning related to the Karur stampede tragedy, the unfortunate incident that left 41 dead.

Follow this Live Blog for all the latest Bollywood and OTT updates.

 

Live updates :Entertainment news LIVE today: Bollywood, OTT releases, celebrity updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:40 PM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Entertainment news today: Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser out now

    The teaser of Mrunal Thakur and Siddhanth Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein has been released now. 

    Have a look at it here:

  • 12:22 PM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Entertainment news updates: King release date to be announced today?

    Shah Rukh Khan's film King will release this year. It's official release date will be out any minute now.

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Celebrity updates: When Kohli asked Harshit Rana to call Anushka Sharma 'Bhabhi'

    While speaking to MensXP, Indian cricketer Harshit Rana revealed an interesting anecdote related to power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The all-rounder recalled the incident when he met the actress for the first time and addressed her as 'Ma'am', to which Virat Kohli said, 'Tu ma’am kyu bol raha hai inko? Bhabhi bol inko'. The interesting reveals has amazed social media users.

  • 11:37 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bollywood news today: Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon soft launch their relationship?

    Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia attended the wedding of Nupur Sanon in Udaipur. Now he shared several pictures from the wedding on Instagram and social media users are having a hard time keeping their calm. While several called it a soft launch, others are guessing if another Sanon wedding is on cards?

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Entertainment news today: Ajay Devgn shares Bal Tanhaji's teaser

    Ajay Devgn's new production house called Lens Vault Studios, which has Kickstarted a new production studio or division based on generative AI, has shared the teaser of their maiden production is titled 'Bal Tanhaji'.

    Watch the video here:

  • 11:28 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Entertainment news updates: AR Rahman children break silence on 'communal' row

    AR Rahman children broke silence as Kailas Menon calls out hate speech against the composer for 'communal' comment. Rahman's daughter, composer-singer Khatija Rahman, reacted to the post with clapping, fire, hundred and heart emojis. She also shared another post from Kailas on her Instagram stories, indicating that she agreed with his views on the superstar's music.

    Read Menon's full post here:

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Entertainment news LIVE today: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms impresses X users

    'I've seen what I need to see. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going to be fantastic! Let’s go!!!' wrote a X user.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
OTT Movies Entertainment News Bollywood
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\