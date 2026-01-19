Live Entertainment news LIVE: Celebrity updates, OTT drops and viral moments today Game Of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first episode is now out on Jio Hotstar. Follow this Live blog of the latest Bollywood and OTT updates.

New Delhi:

With a new Monday, new releases and new movie updates are here. While the much anticipated release of Game Of Thrones prequel. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the spirits of OTT audiences seem higher. Within few hours of its release, the show has already garnered attention on social media. Several X users have also reviewed the first episode and seems like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been approved by Jio Hotstar users.

On the other hand, While Dhurandhar is still giving though competition to new releases like The Raja Saab, Happy Patel and Rahu-Ketu, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will appear today at the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning related to the Karur stampede tragedy, the unfortunate incident that left 41 dead.

Follow this Live Blog for all the latest Bollywood and OTT updates.