Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu, shares health update: 'I'm really unwell'

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with swine flu (H1N1), reportedly after feeling unwell for a few days following his recent work-related travel. The actor had been travelling for shoots and was also in Ranchi recently. His test reports came back positive on August 28.

Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu

Emraan Hashmi's swine flu diagnosis comes as the actor continues to be in the news for his recent film, Awarapan 2. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor also shared a health update, revealing that he is "really unwell". He also postponed his upcoming meet-up, which was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru.

In his Instagram Story, he wrote, "Hey Bangalore, I’m really unwell and unfortunately won’t be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I’ll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can’t wait to see you guys! @sunburnunionbengaluru @unynx.blr." Take a look at his Instagram story below:

(Image Source : IG: EMRAAN HASHMI)Screengrab taken from Emraan Hashmi's IG story.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Emraan Hashmi was recently seen in the romantic action drama Awarapan 2, alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film opened strong at the box office upon its release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 22 crore across 9,033 shows on its opening day, followed by Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 113.50 crore in its first week. So far, it has grossed Rs 205.35 crore at the worldwide theatres.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Gun Maaster G9 alongside Genelia D'Souza. The film is directed by Aditya Datt with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The action romantic drama is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

The makers recently dropped the official teaser of the film across social media. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "THE WORLD OF G9 BEGINS. Romance. Music. Action." The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

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Gun Master G9 teaser is out now, Emraan Hashmi goes from Awarapan 2 success to action and romance​