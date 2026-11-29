Emraan Hashmi's new film, Gunmaster G9, has become a topic of discussion following its release, with several social media users commenting on Avneet Kaur's appearance in the film. After a slow opening at the box office, the film witnessed an improvement in its earnings on the second day.

Emraan Hashmi is currently in the spotlight for Gunmaster G9, which also features Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. The film has received a mixed response from critics. Although it had a slow start at the box office, its collections picked up subsequently.

Avneet Kaur features in a dance number

Meanwhile, the film has been generating buzz on social media, primarily because of a dance number featuring Avneet Kaur. Clips from the song have gone viral, with several viewers criticising its choreography and presentation.

Why is the film facing criticism?

Many users believe that 25-year-old Avneet Kaur is being objectified in the song. On X (formerly Twitter), several users have drawn comparisons between her appearance in Gunmaster G9 and Janhvi Kapoor's dance number in the South Indian film Peddi.

Users question the song's choreography

One user on X wrote, "Avneet Kaur has just turned 25—what kind of dance steps are these? They are absolutely vulgar! Why is she being forced to perform item numbers? What was even the point of all this? First Peddi, then Eetha, and now this—when will this trend of objectifying actresses finally stop?"

Another user questioned whether Bollywood had run out of creative ideas to make songs popular, suggesting that such tracks were increasingly relying on provocative choreography. Several others also expressed their displeasure. One user remarked that the Censor Board must have approved the song with their eyes closed, while another described Avneet Kaur's latest song as strange and inappropriate.

A viewer also pointed out the 23-year age gap between Emraan Hashmi and Avneet Kaur, adding to the online discussion surrounding the song.

About Gunmaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaster G9 was released in theatres on November 27. Besides Emraan Hashmi, the film features Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur in key roles.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 85 crore, the film has earned Rs 9.02 crore at the domestic box office so far, according to the figures provided. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music for the film.

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