Emraan Hashmi goes all guns blazing in Gunmaaster G9 trailer, Aparshakti Khurana turns dreaded villain

Emraan Hashmi is set to explore a new side of his acting career with Gunmaaster G9. The actor will be seen in a full-fledged action avatar in the upcoming film, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event in Pune on Wednesday. Director Aditya Datt and producer Deepak Mukut were also present at the launch, along with the cast.

Gunmaaster G9 trailer out

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Gunmaaster G9, which combines action, romance, music and drama. It features gunfights, hand-to-hand combat and high-energy stunts, with Emraan taking on a role that is different from many of his previous performances.

Emraan Hashmi talks about his action avatar

For Emraan, Gunmaaster G9 meant stepping into an unfamiliar space. The actor underwent extensive preparation for the role, including training in martial arts and gun shooting. He also worked on the physical demands of the film's action sequences.

Speaking about the experience, he said, “I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action. The hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts demanded a different kind of preparation. I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn't seen before. That's what made this film exciting for me,” Hashmi says.

Genelia Deshmukh, who will be sharing screen space with Emraan for the first time, spoke about the film's mix of genres. She said, “What I enjoyed about Gunmaaster G9 is that it doesn't restrict itself to one mood. There's action, but there's also romance, humour, music and emotion. A film like this gives you the opportunity to entertain audiences in several ways. Working with Emraan for the first time was also something I was looking forward to. The trailer is only a glimpse of the world we've created.”

Aparshakti Khurana also believes the film has plenty to offer audiences. He said, “When a film promises this kind of action and scale, you want every character to add something to the madness. Gunmaaster G9 has a very entertaining mix of characters and situations. It has the kind of larger-than-life moments that audiences enjoy watching together in a theatre, and I think that's where its appeal lies.”

Aditya Datt on reuniting with Emraan Hashmi

Director Aditya Datt, who has worked with Emraan in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai, said, “I am bringing Emraan back to a space he hasn’t explored in decades — a full-blown, larger-than-life commercial action entertainer. I am giving the audeince an avatar that hasn’t been seen in a long time, combining high-octane action with powerful music, two elements that have always been central to my filmmaking. Was missing in Emraan’s film from a whilee! It’s exciting to revisit our journey together, but more importantly, to create something that feels fresh, explosive and truly entertaining for today’s audience."

Producer Deepak Mukut said the team wanted to create a film that would offer a big-screen experience. He said, “We wanted to mount Gunmaaster G9 as a big-screen entertainer, and that meant backing the action with the scale it demanded. From the action sequences to the locations and the overall production, the intention was to give audiences something they would want to experience in a cinema hall. We believe the combination of Emraan's new action avatar, the music and the film's commercial ingredients makes this an exciting proposition.”

Gunmaaster G9 also features Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under SRE Studios LLP and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026. The film's music is by Himesh Reshammiya. PEN Marudhar is handling its all-India distribution, while Phars Films is the overseas distributor.

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